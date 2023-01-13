Sports ‘n Stuff 1/13/23

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away yesterday after being on life support in the Intensive Care Unit after going into cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

Mega Millions drawing tonight at 11pm $1.35 Billion Pools close at 10:45pm. Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on cable channel WGN or can be viewed on the Official Mega Millions website

For Friday the 13th, here are some lucky and unlucky stats for tonight’s massive Mega Millions jackpot. The most commonly drawn numbers are 14 . . . 17 . . . and 10. The LEAST common are 49 . . . 51 . . . and 50. The most OVERDUE number is 5. And 18 states have never had a jackpot winner.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is addressing his recent comments about Myles Garrett … saying he’s personally apologized to his teammate, but claiming his words were taken out of context.

Clowney — who said he was 95% sure he was not returning to the Browns after the 2022-23 season — added he didn’t believe it was Garrett’s fault … but called the whole situation “B.S.”

Now, Clowney is backpedaling his previous comments … releasing a statement via his publicist Denise White on Friday.

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” the statement obtained by TMZ Sports says.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, possibly the most overlooked member of Ohio State football’s defensive line in 2022, is transferring to Notre Dame.

Ohio State plays at the Fighting Irish on Sept. 23, the fourth game of the season. He is using the extra season of eligibility afford all players active during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I say, he’s playing at Notre Dame because he’s not playing in the NFL.

The folks at Guilty Eats have decided to compile a list of the Top 10 burgers in America. The hamburger dates back to the years between 1885 and 1904 per Wikipedia and here are the 10 that have been decided to be the best.There’s only 2 that we’ve been offered

McDonald’s Big Mac

And the classic slider at White Castle

They also list…The Smash Burger at Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ – Woodmere, Ohio – a variation of the “smash burger” checks in at #1 on the list because of its great flavor. Michael Symon is opening a restaurant at the Hall of Fame Village. Maybe it will be available there.

It’s Friday the 13th, and around one in five people are worried right now. That’s how many Americans truly believe it’s bad luck, according to a recent poll. It’s the first of two we’ll have this year. The next one is in October. Fun fact: There’s always at least one a year, but never more than three.

Which brings us to our Random Fact “O” The Day

Tim Burton’s first choice to play Beetlejuice was Sammy Davis Jr., not Michael Keaton.

The Cleveland Guardians news.

Zach Plesac signed a one-year, $2.95 million contract with the Guardians today to avoid arbitration.

Cal, Quantrill, and Josh Naylor as well

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected.

On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle in a rehab session.

The Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.

Ricky Rubio returned to action last night after over 300 days off due to an ACL. Rubio won the Junk Yard Dog award from the Cavs for his effort in the 119-113 win at Portland.

His line, 9 points, 3 rebounds in 1o minutes.

The final game of this 5 game road trip is tomorrow night 8pm tip off in Minnesota.

Today is Friday “The 13” January 2023

Today in sports and pop culture history

55 years ago – In 1968, Johnny Cash performed a pair of concerts at Folsom Prison which were later released as his live “At Folsom Prison” album.

24 years ago – In 1999, Michael Jordan announced his SECOND retirement from the Chicago Bulls.

21 years ago – In 2002, while watching football at the White House, George W. Bush choked while eating Pretzels. . . to the point of PASSING OUT.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus turns 62

Country Singer Trace Adkins turns 61