Sports ‘n Stuff 1/5/23

Late last year the USFL officially cemented on how things would playout in the South, naming Birmingham, and Memphis as souther hubs. Birmingham would serve as home to the Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers. Memphis would receive the Showboats, which played as the Tampa Bay Bandits last season, as well as the Houston Gamblers.

Looking to the north, things seems to be getting close to final.

Since then we’ve learned that the USFL seems to be set on having at least four hubs for season two. Beyond Detroit, there’s been two other cities that have gotten some heavy attention; Philadelphia, PA and Canton, OH.

Welcome home!

New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will play out of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.

it’s not expected that either the Generals or Maulers will rebrand if Canton is the final landing spot.

That leaves the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars share a home in Detroit, MI.

The best day to put away holiday decorations is TODAY, according to Christian tradition. Today is the “12th Night” since Christmas, which celebrates the arrival of the Three Wise Men, who brought gifts to Jesus.

What’s the rush, we heard Christmas songs on radio and saw decorations as early as a month prior to Christmas. Shouldn’t we keep them up until February?

A video is going viral online, where a woman shares a flu “remedy.”

You take a potato, cut it in half, and then slice off two pieces. You press the potato slices against the bottom of your feet . . . put socks over them to keep them in place . . . and remove them in the morning. The potatoes apparently draw toxins out of your body, she insists you’ll feel better….or just smell like potato salad!

Rock albums Turning 40 (1983):

1. “Kill ‘Em All”, Metallica

2. “Pyromania”, Def Leppard

3. “War”, U2

4. “Bark at the Moon”, Ozzy Osbourne

5. “Synchronicity”, The Police

CBS Sports made 10 bold predictions for the NFL next season

Derek Carr signs with the Commanders

Jimmy Garoppolo to the Jets

RB Tony Pollard leaves the Cowboys

Dan Snyder sells the Commanders to Jay-Z, Matthew McConaughey

Odell Beckham Jr. goes back to the Giants

Lamar Jackson demands to be traded

Sean Peyton doesn’t return to the NFL

NFL makes roughing the passer even worse

Jim Harbaugh agrees to take the Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching position

Tom Brady to the Raiders

Today is Thursday January 5, 2023

Today in sports and pop culture history

50 years ago – In 1973, Bruce Springsteen released his debut album “Greetings from Ashbury Park, NJ”.

This is like the Reelz channel on cable…..

35 years ago – In 1988, basketball legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich died of a heart attack during a pickup game in Pasadena, California. He was only 40.

25 years ago – In 1998, superstar Sonny Bono skied into a tree and died in South Lake Tahoe, California. He was 62.

19 years ago – In 2004, baseball legend Tug McGraw, father of country music superstar Tim McGraw, died of brain cancer at the age of 59.

Celebrity Birthdays

Bradley Cooper – 48 “The Hangover” series, “A Star is Born.”

Canton’s Marylin Manson is 54

Carrie Ann Inaba is 55. “Dancing with the Stars” judge. She was also one of the dancers in the 1995 stripper-classic “Showgirls”.

Diane Keaton is 77. Michael Corleone’s second wife in the “Godfather” movies. She also won an Oscar for starring in Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall”.

Robert Duvall s 92. BAD . . . ASS.

“The Godfather”, “Apocalypse Now”, “MASH”, “The Untouchables”, “To Kill a Mockingbird”, “The Natural”, “Colors”, “Days of Thunder”, “Newsies”,

“Falling Down”, “A Family Thing”, “Phenomenon”, “Sling Blade”, “The Man Who Captured Eichmann”, “The Apostle”, “The Gingerbread Man”, “Deep Impact”,