Sports ‘n Stuff 1/6/22

A new survey came up with a list of the 15 hardest things to give up for New Year’s, and the #1 spot went to CHOCOLATE. It followed by MEAT, Bread was #3, followed by driving . . . alcohol . . . potato chips . . . cake . . . social media . . . wine (which gets its own spot outside of “alcohol”) . . . cookies . . . smoking . . . beer . . . takeout food . . . sweets . . . and clothes shopping. 21% of the people who tried to give up these 15 things have failed already
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was about to enter the tunnel to the locker room following a 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, when a railing collapsed and fans fell to the ground. The quarterback then helped up the fans, who were not injured in he fall, and posed for selfies. Check out the video @TheJTurk
Planters is looking to hire three new people to drive around in its NUTMOBILE. It’s like the Wienermobile, but shaped like a peanut. It’s not clear how much the gig pays, but it’s 40 hours a week. They say their ideal candidate is a recent college grad with a degree in sales or marketing . . . strong communication skills . . . an “appetite for adventure” . . . and a valid driver’s license. To apply, submit a 30-second video explaining why you’re a good fit at BeAPeanutter.com.
Kyrie Irving returned to the Nets last night as they beat the Pacers 129-121, he finished with 22 points and four assists in the win.
Taco Bell is launching a taco-a-day subscription program nationwide Today.
Customers with the Taco Lover’s Pass can order one taco — a crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, Doritos Locos taco or the supreme version of any of those — each day for 30 days straight on the chain’s app.
The pass costs around $10 a month, depending on the location.
They’re at it again….Customs and Border Patrol agents in Cincinnati, made a huge seizure of fake championship rings destined for the marketplace. In all, over 1,300 counterfeit rings were nabbed. These rings were said to be “cheaply made” and resembled championship rings for the Boston Red Sox, L.A. Dodgers, Milwaukee Bucks, the University of Kentucky, NASCAR, and others. There were even knock-off Lombardi trophies. It’s estimated that the street value of these goodies had they hit the street would’ve been around $982K.
Time for Mock NFL Drafts. A recent “mock” at CBS Sports have the #1 overall pick this year as OL Evan Neal of Alabama 6’7” 350lb going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Followed by DE Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan going to the Lions
The Browns at #13 taking WR from The Ohio State University, Chris Olave.
Saying “Olave is silky smooth when attempting to get open and is quietly an awesome wideout in contested-catch situations.”
The upcoming Grammy Awards have postpe been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.
The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances.
With the help from his lawyer, Joe Exotic has set up a GoFundMe to raise $500,000. He needs the money to pay off Carole Baskin and Big Cat Rescue. But so far he’s only raised about $425.
Joe says he doesn’t really know how much he owes Carole. She won a $1 MILLION judgment against him in a trademark infringement lawsuit. Plus she’s been “tacking on” legal fees for years.
Joe says he’ll use the money from the GoFundMe to pay off what he owes Carole, and not his own legal fees or medical bills.
The rest will go to a charity.
David Blitzer, in negotiations to purchase a share of the Guardians, has added to his growing sports empire.
Blitzer and Ryan Smith have purchased Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake franchise. Smith owns Smith Entertainment Group (SEG). Blitzer is co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He owns a stake in soccer teams in the English Premier League and German Budesliga, the Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes Barrie Railriders, the esport company Dignitas and is the senior executive of the Blackstone Group, a private equity firm.
The Eagles “Hotel California 2022 Tour,” Thursday March 17, now includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 (The show is subject to local government and venue safety guidelines).
Ohio State basketball will look to extend its winning streak to six when it faces Indiana tonight in Bloomington. Tip off at 7pm.
Today is Thursday, January 6, 2022
Today in Sports History
1976 – Ted Turner purchased the Atlanta Braves for $12 million dollars. Today, the franchise is worth an estimated
$1.875 BILLION