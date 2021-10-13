Sports ‘n Stuff 10/13/21

follow JT on
In a cover story for the November issue of Vanity Fair, the wrestler-turned-action star confirmed that he’s not ruling out the possibility of running for President. He’s spoken to people in politics and done some “research and analysis” to see what it could look like in the future. At this point, he says that the indicators are positive for run in either 2024 or 2028.
Former Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith is enrolled as a freshman at North Carolina A&T University. The 36-year-old, recently competed in his first college golf tournament. At Elon’s Phoenix Invitational, Smith shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and then a 7-over 78 in Round 2.
A Canadian Coca-Cola fan earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by collecting 11,308 different cans of Coke. The previous record was held by a man in Italy who collected 10,558 different Coke cans.
The Astros eliminated the White Sox from the postseason on Tuesday afternoon, and Chicago manager Tony La Russa reached a boiling point after the loss.
The 77-year-old Hall of Famer was displeased with the Astros after the game because he believed the Astros intentionally hit White Sox slugger Jose Abreu with a pitch late in Houston’s 10-1 win.
It’s difficult to understand exactly why La Russa was angry about this moment. When Abreu got hit, the Astros had a six-run lead. Reliever Kendall Graveman was on the hill and had Abreu in a 3-2 count.
MLB Scoreboard from yesterday
Astros 10 – White Sox 1
Braves eliminated the Brewers with a 5-4 win
Dodgers tied the Giants at 2 games a piece with the deciding game 5 tonight in San Francisco
Mark Harmon is saying goodbye to “NCIS” after 18 years. In case you missed it, his character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs – who was nearly killed in the Season 19 finale – decided not to return to his job at NCIS. He will however will stay on as an executive producer for “NCIS.”
Harmon’s dad was His dad was heisman winner, Tom Harmon
Mark Harmon was the starting Quarterback at UCLA in 1972-’73.
Cold and flu season is coming and eating foods loaded with vitamins and minerals can help keep us healthy.
Nutritionists recommend immune-boosting fall foods like pumpkin, which is packed with vitamins C and A.
Cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and acorn squash are also good ones to add to the shopping list.
Honey contains a range of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants,
Apples, thanks to all the fiber, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K and B vitamins, apples are great for the immune system.
Pears, Another good source of immune-boosting vitamin C, pears also contain pectin, a fiber that nourishes healthy gut bacteria and research shows pectin may help regulate the immune system.
Zaire Wade, son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade is forgoing a college hoops career—and he’s taking his talents directly to the NBA G-League. He is expected to sign a deal with the Salt Lake City Stars. Here’s the kicker, the Stars are the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Utah Jazz—a team his dad is now part owner of.
Today is Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Today in Sports History
1903 – The Boston Red Sox defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 in the first modern World Series. They won the series five games to three.
1947 – The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to a group of NHL All-Stars in the first official All-Star Game.
1960 – World Series walk off winner…The World Series ended on a home run for the first time. Bill Mazeroski’s bottom-of-the-ninth home run allowed the Pirates to beat the Yankees.
1967 – The first game of the new American Basketball Association was played. Pat Boone, the owner of the Oakland Oaks, sang the national anthem.
Celebrity Birthdays today
Sacha Baron Cohen is 50 (“Borat,” “The Dictator,” “Bruno”) (FAST FACT: He’s been with Isla Fisher since 2002, but they’ve been married since 2010)
Marie Osmond is 62 (“The Osmonds,” “Donny and Marie”)
Sammy Hagar is 74
Paul Simon is 80 (FAST FACT: Simon first met Garfunkel while performing in “Alice in Wonderland” for their sixth-grade graduation and went on to perform at school dances together)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 79 (FAST FACT: He started an oil business in Arkansas that led him to later purchase the Dallas Cowboys. Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017)
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 59 (won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and was named the Super Bowl XXIII MVP, retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Played 20 NFL seasons & was Inducted to HOF in 2010)