Sports ‘n Stuff 10/4/22

Our friends at Wallethub.com compiled a list of the top “Foodie” cities in the country. They came up with a list of the top 180 cities to grab a bite considering cost and other factors.

Here is their top 10

1. Portland, Or.

2. Orlando, Fla.

3. Miami, Fla

4. San Francisco, Ca.

5. Austin, Tex.

6. Sacremento, Ca.

7. Seattle, Wash.

8. Tampa, Fla

9. Las Vegas, NV.

10. San Diego, Ca.

Cincinnati, Oh. Came in #21 with Columbus coming in at #44 and Cleveland at #69

ESPN’s weekly NFL power rankings are out

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Rams – this should change next week after they were demolished by 49ers on MNF 24-9.

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Tampa Bay Bucs

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns are ranked #18 – it’s a good thing it’s not a coaching poll because Kevin Stefanski might be lower than that!

There’s a new Whopper being launched by Burger King just in time for the Halloween season – the Ghost Pepper Whopper.

It’s a Flame-grilled patty topped with Ghost Pepper cheese

* Spicy queso sauce

* Crispy jalapeños

* Bacon

* Orange buns

It’s being nicknamed the “Halloween Whopper” with a rollout nationwide on October 13th (next Thursday). Like many of these specialty items, it’s only available for a limited time.

Cleveland Cavs star big man Evan Mobley will miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain, the team announced today. Such a timeline would presumably keep Mobley out for most of the preseason, but have him back in time for the beginning of the regular season.

The league tips off 15 days from now on Oct. 18, but the Cavaliers don’t play their first game until a night later, on Oct. 19. Should Mobley miss that tilt in Toronto, Cleveland doesn’t play again until Oct. 22, so he could theoretically take 19 days of recovery and still miss just a single regular-season game.

About 10 years ago, Seth Rogen starred in a movie with Barbra Streisand called “The Guilt Trip.” Rogen recently admitted that, still today, he’d love to smoke a joint with Streisand. Probably because Seth Rogen was high when he starred in a movie with Barbara Streisand 10 years ago.

For the first time this football season, the sportsbooks have reported a loss. That means this is the first time the public has scored a win. The chalk that helped gamblers get the “W” were wins from the Chiefs, Cowboys and Bills.

The Guardians lost to the Royals in 10 last night by a score of 5-2 and take on KC again tonight at 6:10 with Cal Quantrill starting for Cleveland

Meanwhile it’s looking more and more like they’ll face the Rays on Friday in the Wild Card round of the Playoffs as Seattle’s got a 1.5 game lead over the Rays for the second wild card spot.

Today is Tuesday October 4, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

67 years ago – In 1955, the Brooklyn Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game 7 which gave Jackie Robinson his only World Series win.



65 years ago – In 1957, “Leave it to Beaver” premiered on CBS.

52 years ago – In 1970, Janis Joplin was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose in her room at the Landmark Hotel in Hollywood. She was only 27

Other rock stars who died at 27 . . . Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones, and Amy Winehouse.

36 years ago – In 1986, “CBS Evening News” anchor Dan Rather was attacked on the street and beaten by a guy who yelled, “Kenneth, what’s the Frequency?!?” The

26 years ago – In 1996, “That Thing you do!” was released . . . written by, directed by and starring Tom Hank

12 years ago – 2010,The Cleveland Indians name Chris Antonetti as the teams new general manager. As former GM Mark Shapiro takes on the role of team president.

In 2015, Antonetti was promoted to President of Baseball operations and promoted Mike Chernoff to GM.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Susan Sarandon is 76 (“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Bull Durham,” “Thelma & Louise,” & more.

Bill Fagerbakke (Voices Patrick on “SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 65

Alicia Silverstone is 46…Cher Horowitz on “Clueless”, she was also the girl in 3 Aerosmith music videos. “Cryin’” “Crazy” & “Amazing.”