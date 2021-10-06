Sports ‘n Stuff! 10/6/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
It’s only pre season but the Cavs lose their opener 131-95. A 36 point deficit. The Bulls more than covered the 5.5pt spread.
Evan Mobley scored 10 pts with 8 rbs.and Kevin Love had 6pts. in 10mins.
The Red Sox sent the Yankees on vacation beating them 6-2 in the American League Wild Card.
Gerrit Cole was rocked for 3 runs in 2 innings. Cole makes $36million. The Cleveland Indians had the second lowest payroll in major league baseball at right around $50million.
Boston advances to take on Tampa Bay in the divisional series tomorrow night in Tampa
The Astros host the White Sox tomorrow at 4:07.
The NL Wild Card matchup is tonight at 8:10 When the Dodgers host the Cardinals.
Max Scherzer goes for LA vs. Adam Wainwright for the Redbirds.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer continues to deal with the fallout from his choices this past weekend. Meyer told his team today that he’s always cared about two things: his family and his players. He then said that he “embarrassed” them both. Meyer reportedly used the meeting to take responsibility for his actions, ask for forgiveness and reiterate that he believes in his team and loves them.
The Russians have beat Tom Cruise in the race to shoot a movie in space. Last year, it was reported that Cruise landed a $200-million film project that would be the first-ever film shot in space… but it looks like he couldn’t get to it before a crew of Russian actors, producers and astronauts headed to space to start filming a movie called “The Challenge.” They blasted off yesterday to start shooting scenes for the first feature film to be shot in outer space.
A People’s magazine article reveals why Dolly Parton’s hit single “I Will Always Love You” was never recorded by Elvis Presley.
Whitney Houston made it a huge hit in 1992. It spent 14 weeks at #1 and is one of the best selling singles of all time.
Apparently Elvis’ manager wanted half of the publishing rights and Dolly wouldn’t budge. She says in the article that she cried all night because the “King” never sang her song until the checks started pouring in from “The Bodyguard” movie sound track.
ESPN will debut a new NBA Countdown team during “premiere week” for its 20th season of NBA coverage. The new show will feature a high-profile, veteran team of analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose, who returns for his 10th season of NBA Countdown. The show will be hosted by Mike Greenberg. The team will debut at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 20, prior to ESPN’s season-opening NBA doubleheader.
The late Harold Ramis will be honored in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” As one of the creators and stars of the Ghostbusters franchise, Ramis will be very missed by longtime fans when the new movie hits theaters next month. Several classic characters will be back to reprise their roles, but as Ramis (Egon Spangler) passed away in 2014. The movie will be released on November 19th.
ESPN week 5 NFL Power Rankings:
- Buffalo Bills
- Arizona Cardinals
- LA Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dallas Cowboys
- LA Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
The New England Patriots have traded former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The Patriots were expected to cut the former4 time pro bowler after they couldn’t reach an agreement on a restructured contract. Gilmore is 31 and has been on the PUP list but should be returning to live action soon.
Today is Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Today in Sports History
1880 – The National League kicked the Cincinnati Reds out for selling beer.
1985 – Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers) set an NFL record with 57 pass attempts. He threw for five touchdowns and 429 yards. The record for most passing attempts is 70 by Drew Bledsoe 1994.
2012 – The Cleveland Indians name former Boston skipper Terry Francona, rather than Sandy Alomar Jr., who replaced Manny Acta as the interim field boss with six games remaining to be played on the schedule, to be their 42nd manager in franchise history. The 53-year-old’s father, Tito, played with the Tribe from 1959 to 1964.
A Couple of Celebrity Birthdays
REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin is 70
Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy is 66 (FAST FACT: He won Super Bowl XLI as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts)