Sports ‘n Stuff! 11/16/21

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
A-Rod as new part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been fined $250,000 by the NBA for holding a team activity outside the Timberwolves home market. Rodriguez held team workouts at that palatial Miami home back in September.
The Rock is the latest celeb to put his name in the ring to play the next James Bond.
With Daniel Craig departing after his role as 007 in No Time to Die, Dwayne Johnson said
“My grandfather was a Bond villain in 1967’s ‘You Only Live Twice’ with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,”
He then said, “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”
The Who’s Roger Daltrey has hit out at The Rolling Stones, labelling the rockers a ‘mediocre pub band’ weeks after the group were also slammed by Paul McCartney.
The singer, 77, didn’t hold back when giving his opinion of the rock group’s quality of music in the latest attack on the group from fellow veteran musicians – after Paul, 79, branded them a ‘cover band’ – despite their best-selling credentials.
CBS Sports NFL Power Rankings
- Green Bay Packers
- Tennessee Titans
- Buffalo Bills
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- LA Rams
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Baltimore Ravens
- New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs
- LA Chargers
- New Orleans Saints
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Carolina Panthers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns…dropped 3 spots this week
Followed by the
Vikings
49ers
Broncos
Seahawks
Falcons
Giants
Dolphins
Eagles
Washington Football Team
Da Bears
Jets
Texans
Lions
The Cleveland baseball team and a local roller derby club have reached a resolution on a lawsuit over the use of the name Guardians, allowing both teams to continue using the name.
In other words, the Indians have paid off the Guardians for use of their name.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup has got a new 9-inch peanut butter cup…yes, it’s the size of an actual pie.
And while it’s in pie form, it’s basically a giant Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. As in, it has all of the same ingredients of the regular cups, it’s just supersized.
It comes in a festive package with the Reese’s logo and all you need to do is open the box – no cooking or prep. Here’s the catch: it’s only available on the Hershey’s website…and will cost you $44.99. Still interested? You’ll need to act fast to get one – because there are only 3,000 pies available. Good luck!
There’s a class action lawsuit against Subway (sandwiches) claiming they’re not selling real tuna fish.
Apparently, out of 20 samples acquired from various Subway locations throughout Southern California, marine biologists found “no detectable tuna DNA sequences.” According to court documents, all 20 of the samples had detectable sequences of chicken DNA, 11 had traces of pork DNA and 7 had cattle DNA.
So next time you ask for Chicken of the Sea….Mooo!
In his new book, “Unguarded,” Scottie Pippin lays out his hard truth about Michael Jordan. Among his shots, Pippen says Jordan may have actually “ruined basketball.” In the 80’s, Pippen says you’d see players “moving the ball…passing it to help the team.” That “stopped in the 90s” when people wanted to “be like Mike,” who Pippin says, “didn’t want to rebound or defend the best player…he wanted everything done for him.” Taking it one step further, Pippin ends the GOAT discussion by giving the crown to LeBron James, who “does everything and embodies what the game is truly about.”
Today is Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Today in Sports History
1926 – The New York Rangers played their first game in the NHL. They beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0.
1957 – Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns) set an NFL season rushing record of 1163 yards after only eight games.
Nick Chubb has rushed for 721 yards in 8 games this season.
1982 – It was announced that the NFL and its players had a tentative agreement to end their 57 day strike.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Pete Davidson is 28 (“Saturday Night Live,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Trainwreck”) rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian.
The late Burgess Meredith (1907-1997) (“Rocky,” “Twilight Zone,” “Batman,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Grumpier Old Men”)