Sports ‘n Stuff 11/8/21

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on Fire!
Over the weekend, the Cavs extended their win streak to 4 games
Beating Toronto on Friday 102-101
And destroying there Knicks last night 126-109 behind Ricky Rubio’s career high 37 points!
Cleveland is now an impressive 7-4
Next home game, Wednesday hosting the Wizards.
A California couple got married Tuesday at the San Francisco City Hall and then left for their reception at Taco Bell.
The high school sweethearts say they wanted a “low stress, inexpensive wedding,” which included their own version of ‘taco Tuesday.”
Or maybe the Groom was already thinking about making a “Run for the Border!”
Over the weekend at the Box office:
“Eternals” soared to the top of the box office this weekend. Marvel’s star-studded new superhero flick raked in $71-million for its domestic debut and over $161-million worldwide.
Major League Baseball announced its list of Gold Glove winners for 2021. No current Guardians made the list but, two runners up in the American League were members of the Cleveland Indians.
Jose Ramirez at 3rd and Myles Straw in Center Field.
A group of treasure hunters say they’re “meters away” from finding booty they’ve been on the hunt for since 1987. Finland’s “Lemminkainnen Hoard” treasure is purported to be worth up to $20-billion. The whereabouts of this mysterious treasure was said to be revealed to the “Treasure Twelve” by a “mystic just before their death,” and they think it rests in “labyrinth cave complex near Helsinki.” To be fair, the treasure’s existence has never been officially confirmed, but those looking for it believe it contains “50K gemstones, several 18-carat gold life-size human statues, and more than a thousand artifacts dating back thousands of years.”
“Indiana Jones was not available to comment.”
Canelo Alvarez might be the best pound for pound boxer in the World as he moved up in weight class and delivered an 11th round TKO over Caleb Plant in Vegas Saturday to become the undisputed Super Middleweight Champ.
No telling how long it’ll last before the champ gets called out by one of the Paul brothers!
Keep Baker Mayfield off the Manning brothers Monday Night Football broadcast….It’s cursed!
The Seattle Seahawks have a strong interest in adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a source told USA Today’s Mike Jones.
Quarterback Russel Wilson reportedly has urged Seattle’s front office to bring in Beckham, who can be claimed off waivers as early as Tuesday following his official release from the Cleveland Browns. Beckham went on waivers at 4pm. If someone claims him within 24 hours, they are on the hook for the remainder of his $8 million contract this season. Pretty unlikely, therefor after 24 hours, he’s a free agent & can choose where he’d like to go.
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson he told NFL reporter Josin Anderson.
The three-time Pro Bowl wideout was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday after the club failed to deal him ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.
The Milwaukee Bucks are slated to visit the White House today to they celebrate their NBA championship from last season. With the visit, the Bucks are going to become the first team since 2016 to celebrate their championship at the White House. They will meet with President Biden.
Today is Monday, November 8, 2021
Today in Sports History
1954 – The American League approved the transfer of the Philadelphia Athletics baseball team to Kansas City, MO.
1970 – Tom Dempsey (New Orleans Saints) set a then NFL record when he kicked a 63-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions.
Justin Tucker shattered that record by hitting a. 66 yarder against the Lions this season.
1981 – Don Shula, coach of the Miami Dolphins, recorded his 200th NFL victory. Ended with 328 regular season wins. Belicheck is right behind him with 280.
1998 – Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys) became the all-time rushing leader for the Cowboys. He finished his career with 18,355 yards.
Mic Drop Celebrity Birthday today
Leif Garrett is 60