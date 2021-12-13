Sports ‘n Stuff 12/13/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer denied a recent report of tension between himself and the organization.
A report emerged Saturday claiming the first-year NFL coach had multiple run-ins with players and staff. Wide receiver Marvin Jones reportedly left the facility for a brief period due to Meyer’s criticism and had to be convinced by assistants to return; assistant coaches were also apparently called losers by the head coach.
Meyer’s first year with the Jaguars has been filled with controversy and disappointing results. The Jaguars fell to 2-11 after a 20-0 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
At the Box Office:
“West Side Story” was a flop
But it still made the top spot at the domestic box office with over $10-million
In the second spot is “Encanto,” raking in another $9-point-four-million for its third weekend out. Then there’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in third, “House of Gucci” in fourth,” and “Eternals” in the fifth spot.
The Score.com NBA power rankings are out
- Golden State Warriors
- Phoenix Suns
- Brooklyn Nets
- Utah Jazz
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Miami Heat
- Chicago Bulls
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Cleveland Cavaliers 15-12
- Philadelphia 76ers
Rover.com recently released the results of its data on the most popular pet names for 2021.
Female dogs: Bella . . . Luna . . . Lucy . . . Daisy . . . Lola
Male dogs: Max . . . Charlie . . . Milo . . . Buddy . . . Rocky
Female cats: Luna . . . Bella . . . Lily . . . Lucy . . . Nala
Male cats: Oliver . . . Leo . . . Milo . . . Charlie . . . Max
Some people DID get creative though with names like “Dr. Fauci” – up 270% . . . the name “Covid” was up 35% . . . and people are also naming their pets Pfizer and Zoom.
Michael Strahan took a 10-minute flight into space on Saturday, thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. He said “touchdown” has a new meaning now. A football that was on board will be going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The LA Lakers have already reshaped their roster several times since signing LeBron in 2018. Now, it appears as if they’re preparing for their first major in-season move of the James era. While the trade deadline is still two months away, trade talks are beginning to heat up league-wide. Two names that the Lakers are interested in, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, are Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The trade deadline is Thursday February 10.
Updated AFC postseason standings, wild card contenders, projected opening games
1.Patriots (9-4)
2.Titans (9-4)
3.Chiefs(9-4)
4.Ravens (8-5)
5.Chargers(8-5)
6.Colts (7-6)
7.Bills (7-6)
On the brink
8.Browns (7-6)
9.Bengals (7-6)
10.Broncos (7-6)
11.Steelers (6-6-1)
12.Raiders (6-7)
13.Dolphins (6-7)
Out of the race
14. Jets (3-10)*
15. Texans (2-11)*
16. Jaguars (2-11)*
Note: * = officially eliminated.
Tom Brady had the winning drive in overtime to give the Bucaneers a walk-off victory over the Bills yesterday. Brady’s had plenty of walk-off wins in his Hall of Fame career, yet the quarterback did something he hasn’t accomplished in 18 years.
Brady’s 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman in overtime was the quarterback’s first overtime touchdown pass since Oct. 19, 2003 — back when Brady was a 26-year old with the Patriots. Making yesterdays walk off winner was just the second overtime touchdown pass of his storied career.
The Cavs host the Heat tonight, pre-game 6:30. Tip off is at 7pm. Cavaliers are a favored by 5!
Today is Monday, December 13, 2021
Today in Sports History
1936 – The Redskins played their last game in Boston. The next season the Redskins began playing in Washington, DC.
1966 – The rights to the first four Super Bowls were sold to CBS and NBC for a total of $9.5 million.
Currently Fox pays $2.2 billion for the season rights and Super Bowl.
1983 – An NBA record was set when the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets played a triple overtime that resulted in Pistons winning 186-184.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Steve Buscemi is 64 (“Barton Fink,” “Billy Bathgate,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “30 Rock,” “Portlandia” “The Sopranos”)
Jamie Foxx is 54 (“MAD TV,” “Ray,” “Collateral,” “Django Unchained”)
Dick Van Dyke is 96 (“Mary Poppins,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Diagnosis Murder”) (FAST FACT: He served as a radio announced in the US Army Air Corps during WWII)
11 time Grammy winner Taylor Swift is 32.