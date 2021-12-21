Sports ‘n Stuff 12/21/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Over the weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought in a whopping $253 million.
It was the biggest opening in pandemic times, and the third biggest opening of all time.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) – $253 million
- “Encanto” (2021) – $6.5 million
- “West Side Story” (2021) – $3.41 million
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021) – $3.4 million
- “Nightmare Alley” (2021) – $2.95 million
A man whose wife won Green Bay Packers tickets from the Wisconsin Lottery said they were on their way home from the game when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $30,000.
Arby’s started selling French fry-flavored vodka last month. Now the makers of Lay’s potato chips are getting in on that action with a new vodka of their own.
They partnered with a company in Portland, Oregon called Eastside Distilling, but unfortunately, it’s already sold out. They announced it yesterday . . . started selling bottles online for $40 the same day . . . and they’re already gone.
The recent wave of COVID-19 infections has hit the NBA and the NFL hard. So, it’s no surprise, the NHL is now wondering how to handle the recent surge. With 11 of its teams having already suspended operations—the NHL made the tough decision to pause all activities starting this Wednesday.
David Blitzer reportedly close to purchasing a share of the Cleveland Guardians
Guardians owner Paul Dolan may have found the minority owner he’s been looking for in David Blitzer, who owns a share of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.
The Guardians, according to Forbes Magazine, is worth $1.16 billion. The Dolans purchased the francise in November of 1999 for an estimated $323 million.
They say scared money don’t make money, A Pennsylvania man bet $525,000 on the Saints on a team without their head coach or their starting QB to beat Tampa Bay on Sunday. oddsmakers gave Tampa 11.5 points, 2006 was the last time a Tom Brady led team was shut out. The wager paid over $1million.
Speaking of Brady, he was recently selected to the Pro Bowl for a record 15th time.
Members of the Browns who made the list are:
Myles Garrett
Wyatt Teller
Nick Chubb
Joel Bitonio
Denzel Ward
Police have found the 58-foot bridge that was stolen from Midlebury Run park in Akron. They arrested David Bramley, 63, of Wadsworth and charged him with felony theft, according to Akron police and court records. Dude stole a bridge!
Fans were flying into a frenzy after McDonald’s announced they were giving away 10,000 Mariah Carey T-shirts today as part of a promotional partnership with the pop diva. The first 10,000 customers who ordered a Sausage McMuffin with Egg on the franchise’s mobile app got the shirts.
Today is Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Today in Sports History
1941 – Ray McLean (Chicago Bears) performed a drop kick for an extra point in the NFL. The next one would not happen until Doug Floutie performed on 61 years later.
1959 – Tom Landry accepted the position of head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Landry led the team to 22 consecutive winning seasons in his 29 years as coach.
1969 – Vince Lombardi coached his last game. His Washington Redskins lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-10. The Redskins ended that season at 7-5-2, which was the first winning season for the team in 14 years.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Samuel L. Jackson is 73 (“Jungle Fever,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Django Unchained,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”)
Ray Romano is 64 (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Ice Age,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Parenthood”) (FAST FACT: He was in the same high school class as Fran Drescher)
Kiefer Sutherland is 55 (“The Lost Boys,” “Phone Booth,” “A Few Good Men,” “24,” “Designated Survivor”) (FAST FACT: when he first moved to Hollywood, he lived with fellow actor, Robert Downey, Jr. for three years)