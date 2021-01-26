Sports ‘n Stuff!

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing the possibility of still holding an All-Star Game in early March — possibly in Atlanta, sources tell ESPN.
The traditional All-Star Weekend — originally set for Indianapolis in February — was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but sources tell ESPN there are ongoing talks with the league and union about Atlanta as a site for a single game on March 7.
Cost of a Super Bowl ad this year will be $5.5 million for a :30 spot. Budweiser is out, Bud light is in with 4 minutes of ad time. That’s $44 million of advertising in Super Bowl 55 or 10 million more than the entire Cleveland Indians payroll.
The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted down the universal DH and expanded playoff format that were implemented for 2020 during the 60-game shortened regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The union has been against agreeing to a universal DH in exchange for a larger postseason tournament. MLB expanded the playoff field to 16 teams for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and also had NL clubs utilize the DH to prevent injuries to pitchers. The negotiations are ongoing with hopes things will be ironed out before the start of the 2021
Conor McGregor wants a rematch with Dustin Poirier. McGregor (22-5-0), said he wants to complete their trilogy in May. His camp also hinted that if a rematch before summer can’t happen that Conor McGregor might head back into boxing.
As you likely know, Super Bowl 55 is set with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The sportsbooks already have Kansas City as three-point favorite. As always, there are plenty of other things to bet on with this game.
- Travis Kelce scores the first touchdown – +600
- Travis Kelce scores the last touchdown – +600
- Patrick Mahomes throws 1.5 touchdown passes – over (-400)/under (+295)
- Tom Brady throws 1.5 touchdown passes – over (-210)/under (+165)
- Rob Gronkowski scores two touchdowns – +1800
- The number of players to attempt a pass – over 2.5 (+130)/under 2.5 (-165)
- Any offensive lineman scores a touchdown – yes (+2000)/no (-10000)
A freshly inked deal between WWE and NBC’s Peacock will see the new streaming network have “exclusive rights” to the WWE Network for the next five years. Day one for Peacock streaming is March 18th. If you’re already a WWE Network subscriber, you’ll be “migrated over” to Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month. If you’d like an ad-free experience, that fee will be boosted to $9.99 monthly. Reports say WWE will rake in over $1-billion over the span of the deal, as Peacock will be the exclusive home to all things WWE. Including Wrestlemania!
The Global Drug Survey has released their 2020 results, and they’ve concluded that the Scotland can outdrink the rest of the planet! When it comes to “the number of times getting drunk over the last 12 months,” the Scots logged an average of 33.8-days. That just edged out the English, who came in at 33.7-days. Coming in at a surprising third place was Australia, at 31.8-days. As Americans, we didn’t even come close. Even though the good ol’ U.S. of A. came in sixth place, it was only with a mere 27.1-day average.
#3 trending video on YouTube today is the movie trailer for the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie. In theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 26.
Today is Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Today in Sports History
1985 – Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers) became the first NHL player to score 50 goals in 49 games.
1997 – ZZ Top, James Brown and the Blues Brothers performed at the Super Bowl XXXI halftime show. The Green Bay Packers won 35-21 over the New England Patriots. It was the third Super Bowl win for the Packers.
The Weeknd was 7 years old in 1997 and will perform at Super Bowl XLl.
2003 – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. Tampa Bay coach Jon Gruden became the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl (39). It was the first Super Bowl appearance for the Buccaneers.
2020 – Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six other passengers and a pilot all died in a helicopter crash. The helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas California.
Celebrity Birthdays
Ellen DeGeneres – 63
Wayne Gretzky – 60, won 4 Stanley Cups
Andrew Ridgeley – 58 (The other guy from “Wham”)
The late Eddie Van Halen (1955 – 2020) …he would have been 66S