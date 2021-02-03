Sports ‘n Stuff!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner, said Tom Brady has become their best-selling NFL player ever for the two-week period between the conference championship and Super Bowl. Brady’s merchandise sales—which include jerseys, T-shirts and other items—are also more than double what they were following his last conference championship appearance in 2018, and it took just three days after this year’s conference title game for sales to hit what they did in the full two-week period in 2018, the retailer said.
Brady’s Bucs jersey was Fanatics’ No. 1-selling jersey across all sports from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 of 2020; the NFLPA lists him as second in sales for the whole 2020 season, behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the most-sold jersey.
Maxim.com with the help of Cigar Aficionado has listed the top 10 Cigars to smoke right now. After blind-tasting they rated nearly 700 smokes, the stogie bible’s editors awarded top honors to a selection from the Dominican Republic produced by one of the industry’s most talented cigar makers, Ernesto Perez-Carrillo.
Researchers looking into concussions among college football players came up with a shocking discovery. It appears that most concussions occur during practice, not games. In fact, researchers found that 72% of concussions over a five-year period happened during practices. Long practices that emphasize full-contact drills such as blocking and tackling. So the number of concussions in the NFL should come down due to lack of practice and poor tackling.
In a recent Hollywood interview, Michelle Pfeiffer said says she’s totally down to play Catwoman again, she just hasn’t been asked. She last played Catwoman in 1992 “Batman Returns” that’s 28 years ago. All due respect to the Catsuit but at 62, not sure how many movie tickets she’d sell.
Not Contrarian… A record 23-million Americans are expected to bet on Super Bowl 55. That translates to roughly $4.3 million on the line. Of them, 56% are leaning towards the Chiefs repeating as champions.
- Only 1.4-million are planning to bet in-person at a sports book (down 61%).
- 8-million are going to go the bookie route (down 21%).
- At Super Bowl parties, 4.5-million will take a chance at pool, squares, or something similar (down 19%).
- Close to 12 million will just lay a friendly wager with a friend (down 18%).
If “Madden 21” has anything to say about it, the Kansas City Chiefs will become back-to-back Super Bowl champs on Sunday. The way their simulation played out; Kansas City go into halftime with a 21-point lead. From there, the Chiefs were able to hold off a comeback from Tom Brady’s Bucs, for a final score of 28-21.
Whiskey ice cream anyone? Ben & Jerry’s is joining forces with WhistlePig Distillery for their new flavor: Topped Whiskey Biz Ice Cream. The key ingredient to this frozen treat will be WhistlePig’s 6-year-old Piggyback Rye, which will be “blended into the caramel.” In addition to the whiskey caramel, those who enjoy it will find blonde brownie bites, white chunks of fudge, and white chocolatey ganache.
Here’s a Bizarre list of Guiness Records, held by celebrities:
Betty White holds the record Longest TV career by an entertainer (female) 81 years!
Martin Scorsese, has been nominated for best director nine times. He has only won once for The Departed (2007).
Rapper Eminem – Most words in a hit single. With an average of 4.28 words per second.
Ariana Grande – Most followers on Instagram (female), 219m followers.
The male with the most followers is Cristiano Ronaldo with 258m.
Today is Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Today in Sports History
1876 – Albert Spalding and his brother started a sporting goods store. They manufactured the first official baseball, tennis ball, basketball, golf ball and football.
1912 – In the U.S., professional football set some new rules. The field was shortened to 100 yards, touchdowns were to be worth six points instead of five & four downs would be allowed instead of three.
2002 – The New England Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI 20-17 over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first Super Bowl win for the Patriots & quarterback Tom Brady.
Today in music history
1993 – Gloria Estefan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
|2002 – Britney Spears performed the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVI. A Pepsi commercial featuring Britney Spears was premiered during the game.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Pro Football Hall of Famer – Fran Tarkenton, 81
Morgan Fairchild is 71
TV and Broadway star – Nathan Lane is 65