Sports ‘n Stuff 2/28/22

Researchers say our traffic woes would go away if we just got rid of left turns at most intersections. Another solution would be banning YOU, since you match with so much on today’s list of the . . .
Top 5 Signs You’re a Bad Driver.
- Your car is red. When you bought it, it was blue.
- Jake from State Farm won’t return your calls.
- Your automatic lane assistant is now your personal valet.
- The guy in the car next to you just screamed, “Slow down, idiot!” And it’s Tiger Woods.
- Your license has been suspended more times than Josh Gordon.
The LeBron James Family Foundation announced Friday it’s planning a museum to honor the NBA star’s life and career inside House Three Thirty a 60,000-square-foot community hub under construction on the site of the former Tangier restaurant on West Market Street in downtown Akron.
House Three Thirty is slated to open sometime next year.
Museum sponsor Upper Deck Sports is working with the LeBron James Family Foundation to select the exhibits for the museum, which will be located in the building’s basement. The museum plans to charge visitors an admission fee when it opens next year, according to USA Today.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game to be held in Germany this year, the league announced today.
The game will be played in Munich. The league was weighing three potential German host cities, including Frankfurt and Dusseldorf.
Germany will host another game in 2023. The league would then return to Munich in 2024 and Frankfurt in 2025.
The record for most expensive collectible sports ticket was set twice with Heritage Auctions early Sunday.
Concurrently, a ticket stub from Jackie Robinson’s 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers and a full ticket from Michael Jordan’s 1984 debut with the Chicago Bulls, both graded by PSA (Professional Sports Authenticators), sold for $480,000 and $468,000, respectively.
Top 5 movies at the Box office over the weekend:
- Uncharted
- Dog
- Spider Man – No way home
- Death on the Nile
- Jackass Forever
Wise Power 400 unofficial results
- #5 – Kyle Larson
- #3 – Austin Dillon
- #43 – Erik Jones
- #99 – Daniel Suarez
- #22 – Joey Logano
- #10 – Aric Almirola
- #4 – Kevin Harvick
- #45 – Kurt Busch
- #16 – Daniel Hemric
- #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Next race
The west coast swing continues with the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the Pennzoil 400. Last year, Las Vegas was the site of Kyle Larson’s first victory of 2021 en route to the Cup Series title.
Today is Monday, February 28, 2022
Today in Sports History
1940 – The first televised basketball game was shown. The game featured Fordham University and the University of Pittsburgh from Madison Square Gardens in New York.
2002 – It was announced that John Madden would be replacing Dennis Miller on “Monday Night Football.” Madden signed a four-year $20 million deal with ABC Sports.
Today in 1983, the long-running TV series, “M*A*S*H,” ended after 11 seasons on CBS with a special 2 1/2-hour finale that was watched by an estimated 121.6-million people. 60% of all TV sets in the U.S., or an estimated 50-million people, turned in on that night.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Country Music Super Star, Jason Aldean is 45
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 67
Train frontman Patrick Monahan is 53. Train will be at Blossom Sat. June 18th