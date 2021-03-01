Sports ‘n Stuff!

(AP Photo/David Banks)
Here’s some good news for Lady Gaga. As we told you, two of her French Bulldogs her French Bulldogs were stolen last week in a violent attack, where their dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot. Well, the dogs have now been returned.
According to police, a woman, described as a good Samaritan, found the dogs tied up in an alley, and recognized them due to the media attention. She then turned them in at an LAPD police station. Police do not believe she had any involvement in the dognapping. Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, and the good Samaritan is allegedly going to get it.
Josh Gordon is returning to the field with Fan Controlled Football, joining former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel Jon the Zappers, team owner Bob Menery told Espn’s Adam Schefter.
Fan Controlled Football is in its inaugural season. The four-team league allows fans to call plays, and its games are streamed on Twitch.
Award season kicked off last night with the The 78th Golden Globes.
Notable winners were:
Best Picture (Drama) – “Nomadland”
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama – Andra Day, “ The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama – Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy – Rosamund Pike, “I care a lot”
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat”
J.J. Watt took to Twitter today to announce he is signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Reportedly, it’s a 2 year $31million dollar deal.
Due to a 3 game losing skid, The Ohio State Men’s Basketball team has slid in the AP top 25 and probably has lost it’s spot as a 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. Here is the updated top 25.
- Gonzaga
- Michigan
- Baylor
- illinois
- Iowa
- West Virginia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Houston
- Villanova
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Kansas
- Creighton
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Texas Tech
- San Diego St.
- Loyola Chicago
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Purdue
- Colorado
- Wisconsin
Cavs top 76ers in OT Saturday night. Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the East-best Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers earned their first road win since Jan. 7 at Memphis and No. 4 on the season. They beat a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference (22-12). Philly is 14-3 at home.
Current NBA Power Rankings per ESPN:
- Utah Jazz – 27-7
- LA Lakers – 24-11
- Brooklyn Nets- 22-13
- LA Clippers – 24-12
- Milwaukee Bucks – 21-13
Cleveland Cavaliers on the heels of a 3 game win streak have moved up to #25 and are now 13-21 with 2 games left before the all star break. The Cavs take on The Rockets in Houston tonight. Tip off at 9pm.
Lelands has just launched an auction of the jersey Mike Trout wore in his major league debut back in 2011. The jersey’s been authenticated and is currently going for over $171K…with just under 33 days left on the block. Experts say it’s a safe bet that this one will crack the seven-figure mark by the time the auction expires. check it out at auction.lelands.com
After only three days, the Las Vegas Golden Knights cut ties with UptickTrade. Initially, the relationship was announced with the site that “sells gambling picks,” which is based out of Mexico, making them the “official sports pick service partner of the Knights.” Then, bam, it was gone. Interestingly, the Knights and the NHL are both declining to comment further. Talk about insider trading!
Today is Monday, March 1, 2021
Today in Sports History
1949 – Joe Louis announced that he was retiring from boxing as world heavyweight boxing champion.
1969 – Mickey Mantle announced his retirement from baseball.
1996 – Lenny Wilkens won his 1,000th game as a coach in the NBA. He ended his career in 2004 with 2664 wins
Wilkens was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from ’87-’93.
Today we celebrate the Birth of the Late Harry Caray’s born on this day in 1914. Caray passed away in 1998.