Sports ‘n Stuff!

With opening day in MLB yesterday, the hottest ticket in town wasn’t to see the New York Yankees. At one point, you could go onto Stub Hub and find tickets to yesterday’s ball game for as low as $61.50. On the other side of the coin, you had the Miami Marlins, where opening game tickets were going for a price that was eight-times higher, at $460.
The Trading card industry is so busy right now that PSA, one of the premiere card graders in the game, has suspended service. It seems they’ve got a backlog of upwards of 10-million cards to grade…so they’re plan is to catch up, and get back into full service at some point around July.
We now know what will be served when Dustin Johnson offers up his menu for the April 6th Masters Champion Dinner. Here’s what everyone will be digging into…
- Appetizer – Pigs in a Blanket and Lobster/Corn Fritters
- First Course – House or Caesar Salad
- Family-Style Sides – Mashed Potatoes and Spring Vegetables
- Main Course – Filet Mignon and Miso-Marinated Sea Bass
- Dessert – Peach Cobbler and Apple Pie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream
A dude in Iowa used his John Deere riding mower as a getaway car after he broke into a local convenience store to steal a $43 bottle of vodka. Not sure what’s more bizarre, using a lawn mower as a getaway car or the fact that an Iowa convenience store actually sells premium alcohol?
The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are happening on Sunday. The SAG Awards airs at 9pm ET on TNT and TBS. When it comes to TV, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the pack with five nods each, including multiple acting nominations for the shows’ stars.
The NCAA Women’s Final Four starts tonight:
#1 seeds Sought Carolina vs. Stanford at 6pm
#3 seed Arizona vs. #1 Uconn 9:30
Both games on ESPN
In Men’s college basketball
UNC’s Roy Williams announced his retirement after 18 seasons at the helm of one of the most storied programs in all of NCAA hoops. Williams is a Hall of Famer with more than 900 wins, three national championships at North Carolina. He ranks fourth all time among Division I coaches in wins with a 903-264 record. Roy Williams was head coach at Kansas from ’88-’03 and at UNC from ’03-’21.
The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year was named yesterday and to no ones surprise East of the Mississippi, it is Michigan’s Juwan Howard as he received 35 of the 63 votes from National Media. Coming in second and receiving 16 votes, Mark Few of Gonzaga. Michigan went 19-3 in the regular season and made it all the way to the Elite 8 in his first year at UM.
The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year, Iowa’s Luka Garza. The 6 foot 11 Garza ranked second nationally by averaging 24.1 points with 8.7 rebounds per game with the Hawkeyes.
When you hear of a gang of international thieves being arrested in Paris, you don’t expect the word “Lego” to appear, but here it is. Authorities arrested 3 people wha traveled from Poland to a town outside of Paris, where they were caught raiding a shop and stealing Lego toys to take back to Poland for sale. Lego is actually a valuable asset for thieves; in 2014 police in Arizona retrieved stolen Legos worth $145,000 and arrested four people. No wonder there’s Lego Movies.
Today is Friday, April 2, 2021
Today in Sports History
1984 – John Thompson became the first black coach to lead his team to the NCAA college basketball championship.
1985 – The NCAA Rules Committee adopted the 45-second shot clock for mens basketball to begin in the 1986 season.
2003 – Alex Rodriguez (Texas Rangers) became the youngest player to hit 300 homeruns. Ended his career in 2016 with 696.
A sad day in Music History:
1998 – Rob Pilatus (Milli Vanilli) died in a hotel room in Frankfurt, Germany.