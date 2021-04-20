Sports ‘n Stuff

From left, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant are seen before a Connecticut-UCLA NCAA women's basketball game in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
The Detroit Pistons built a 23-point lead less than nine minutes into the game as the worst team in the Eastern conference defeated the Cavaliers last night in the Motor City 109-105. The Cavs are now 20-37 with only 15 games remaining in the season. Larry Nance Jr., who recently returned from a mystery illness that cost him seven straight games, was not with the team Monday night because of personal reasons.
The Cavaliers now sit outside the top 10 in the East following Monday’s loss to the Pistons, and this doesn’t sound like a team poised for a big playoff run anytime soon.
Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs — the third-rated player in ESPN’s Top 100 prospects — is entering the 2021 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Today.
Vin Diesel is teaming up with Mattel films and Universal studios to produce and star in “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” movie. The game was launched in 1966, inspired by an arcade boxing game that pitted Red Rocker against Blue Bomber in a match to knock the rival’s block off.
Mike Tomlin, the longtime head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers has signed a three-year extension with the Steelers, the team announced on Tuesday, one that will take him through the 2024 season. Tomlin took over the team in 2007 and has yet to have a losing season.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the latest NFL team to reveal “New” uniforms. Sort of! Check them out @TheJTurk on twitter.
A log cabin built in 1890 that has survived two fires and is listed as ‘in considerable disrepair’ has been listed for sale for $575 THOUSAND. The property is in the Oakland Hills neighborhood and is considered to be in a prime Bay Area location in San Francisco. The two-bedroom, one-bath cabin sits on roughly 25,000 square feet of land. “Location, Location, Location!”
The New NASCAR power rankings are out, Here’s a look at the top 10:
1. Denny Hamlin (Last week: No. 2) — Lost the lead with 10 laps to go but scored his eighth top-five finish. He is the fifth driver in Cup history to have as many top fives in the first nine races of the season, but he is the first to do so without a win. He led a race-high 207 laps at Richmond. His average running position Sunday was 1.7. At tracks 1 mile or less in length this season, Hamlin was third at Phoenix, third in the dirt race at Bristol, third at Martinsville and second at Richmond.
2. Martin Truex Jr. (Last week: No. 1) — Pit road speeding penalty on Lap 294 cost him a shot at the win. He finished fifth. He has six top 10s in the last seven races. He’s led at least 100 laps in two of the last three races.
3. William Byron (Last week: No. 3) — His seventh-place finish at Richmond extends his career-high streak of top-10 results to seven in a row. His average finish during that stretch is 6.0.
4. Joey Logano (Last week: No. 5) — Placed third at Richmond. At tracks 1 mile or less in length this season, Logano was second at Phoenix, won the dirt race at Bristol, finished sixth at Martinsville and was third at Richmond.
5. Kyle Larson (Last week: No. 4) — Never was a factor at Richmond, finishing 18th. It is only the second time in the last seven races that he has not had a top-10 finish.
6. Ryan Blaney (Last week: No. 6) — Has scored back-to-back 11th-place finishes. Has placed 11th or better in each of the last six races.
7. Alex Bowman (Last week: Unranked) — Put himself in position and blitzed Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano on the final restart to score his first win of the season Sunday at Richmond.
8. Christopher Bell (Last week: Unranked) — Fourth-place finish at Richmond is his fifth top 10 this season. His result was his first top five since his win on the Daytona road course in February.
9. Kyle Busch (Last week: No. 8) — Struggled early, bounced back but then a commitment line violation knocked him back again. He went on to finish eighth at Richmond for his third top 10 in the last four races.
10. Kevin Harvick (Last week: No. 7) — Was poised for a top 10 before a cut right rear tire caused him to crash. He finished 24th at Richmond.
Dropped out: Chase Elliott (No. 9), Tyler Reddick (No. 10)
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”finally hits theaters in November, 75 year old Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) took to social media, revealing that not only has he seen the movie, but it left him speechless. Bill Murray also said the movie will be worth the wait.
Kobe Bryant‘s wife Venessa confirmed that she and the estate of her late husband have elected not to renew their partnership with Nike. They had a five-year post retirement endorsement deal that expired 1 week ago today. According to the estate the offer was not in line with other lifetime contracts with the likes of MJ & LeBron
Today is Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Today in Sports History
1912 – Fenway Park opened as the home of the Boston Red Sox. The First fans though the gate were “Your Cousin from Boston!”
1916 – Chicago’s Wrigley Field opened. The Cubs beat the Reds 7-6 in 11 innings.
Today in 1990, Pete Rose, who was already banished by major league baseball pled guilty to two felony counts alleging he concealed nearly $300-thousand in income from the Internal Revenue Service.