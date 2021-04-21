Sports ‘n Stuff!

J.B. to miss tonight's game with the Bulls
The Oscars are back this year, and so are the swag bags. For the 2021 Academy Awards, celebs will be walking away with bags worth $60K, offering lavish vacations packages… like a two-night trip to Fiji with a dedicated staff of 12 and personal five-star chefs, valued at $8,000. The 93rd Academy Awards will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday on ABC.
Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Greg Buckner will serve as head coach for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls while J.B. Bickerstaff is away from the team for personal reasons, the Cavaliers announced.
Bickerstaff is expected to return to the team’s sideline for Friday’s game versus the Charlotte Hornets.
The Cavaliers have posted a 25-43 (.368) record under Bickerstaff since he was promoted to his current role last February. So far the Cavs are 20-37 and staring at another spot at the NBA Lottery, which brings us to….
UCLA basketball standout Johnny Juzang announced Tuesday that he’s declared for the NBA draft, but the 6-foot-6 guard will retain his college eligibility throughout the process.
He was one of the breakout stars during this year’s NCAA Tournament, averaging 22.8 points on 50.9% shooting over six appearances in the Big Dance.
Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming film “The Flash.” Keaton last donned the Cape Crusasder outfit way back in 1992.
Noteables to play Batman in the movies:
Val Kilmer
George Clooney
Christion Bale
Ben Affleck
Robert Pattinson
And everyones favorite, Adam West
At Santa Anita Park racecourse, a wagerer was able to magically transform $64.80 into $423,202.75. The Rainbow Six is a bet where you correctly pick the winners of the fourth through ninth races on the card. A pick 6? Good luck with 1!
The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on the first Saturday in May – May 1, 2021 this year’s favorite, Essential Quality.
The folks at Ranker have gathered data on fast-food fans’ favorites with regard to taste and have compiled a list of these 10 items with number one being the “tastiest.”:
10. Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap – a breakfast crunchwrap with your choice of steak,
sausage or bacon.
- Burger King French Toast Sticks – fluffy, crispy sticks with added syrup for a sweet treat
8. McDonald’s Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit – a flaky biscuit with what else? Bacon, egg
and cheese.
7. McDonald’s Egg McMuffin – a favorite for decades with a poached egg, ham and cheese.
6. McDonald’s Big Breakfast – scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuit and hash browns for big
eaters.
- Burger King Croissan’wich – a BK croissant with egg, sausage and cheese.’
4. McDonald’s McGriddles – griddle cakes with a taste of maple with a piece of sausage in
between.
- Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis – bite-sized Chick-fil-A nuggets between mini yeast rolls and
topped with a honey butter spread.
- McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin – a toasted English muffin with a sausage patty and
American cheese.
- McDonald’s Hash Browns – the number one choice for taste – fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside beating out all of the sandwiches for best flavor.
A man in Oklahoma City stole a Doritos truck and authorities ensued on a 3 county low speed chase. Authorities finally stopped the crook, apparently he was out of Pepsi.
Today is Wednesday April 21, Today in Sports & Pop Culture History:
Today in 1980, at the Boston Marathon, Rosie Ruiz was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 2:31:56.
Today in 1986, Geraldo Rivera hosted the made for TV Al Capone’s Vault show. In a hotel in Chicago. All they found was broken bottles and no trace that Capone and his gang had ever stashed anything there.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 95 (She’s been queen since 1952)
Tony Danza is 70 (“Don Jon,” “Who’s The Boss?,” “Taxi”) (FAST FACT: He’s been nominated for an Emmy Award and four Golden Globe Awards)
Comedian Rob Riggle is 51 (FAST FACTS: Known for his work as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” he’s also had roles in “The Hangover” and “21 Jump Street.” He’s also a and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer.)
Former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback-turned-CBS analyst Tony Romo is 41