Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
Tristan Thompson has responded to claims that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian…again. He’s taking legal action against Sydney Chase (Chase claimed during a podcast interview last month that she hooked up with Thompson while he was still in a relationship). He’s taking legal action against both her and the podcast that allowed her to share her story. “Double T’s” lawyer apparently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sydney, stating. “It is obvious that you are a liar. Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction.
ONE MORE THING! Sydney is doing her best to cash in on her 15 minutes of fame. Word has it that she pitched a reality show to the Zeus Network.
In TV News:
June 16th is when “Recipe for Change” will drop. The series, which will be produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company, will feature Asian American storytellers teaming with celebrities, chefs, activists, and creators to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander culture and discuss acts of hate and violence against the Asian Pacific Islander community.
Adding to the June 6th boxing match featuring Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber, Logan Paul. An undercard is being worked out between former NFL wide receiver, Chad Johnson and an opponent yet to be named.
Meanwhile, three-time heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis is calling out Paul’s brother Jake Paul and his boxing career as a farce! Questioning “Who would “license (a boxer) as a professional with a record of never having fought a professional boxer.” There’s no denying the draw of someone with a massive following as a YouTuber, so it’s no shock to see the promoters jump aboard that money train.
Martin Scorsese is talking about the making of “Goodfellas” before the film hits HBO Max tomorrow. He’s revealed that his mother Catherine who plays Joe Pesci’s character’s mom in the movie basically improvised her entire scene. He says all they told her was the context for the scene and she ran with it, with Pesci, De Niro and Ray Liotta.
Following yesterday’s release of her first campaign ad for governor of California, you’ll get your first real looksee at Caitlyn Jenner tonight as she’s set to sit down with Fox News host Sean Hannity. The one-on-one, on stage interview will have Hannity quizzing Jenner – no audience. It’s set to air at 9pm on Fox.
Just in time for Cinco De Mayo, Chipotle is giving away 250-thousand buy-one-get-one free coupon codes in honor of Cinco de Mayo, but there’s a catch – you gotta play the game first. Chipotle’s popular trivia game at ChipotleIQ.com the contest ends May 7th. 50-thousand prizes are given out each day to the first people who answer all 10 questions correctly. And the prize? A coupon code for a free regular menu item worth up to $8 with any regular-price entrée purchase.
The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to Buffalo June 1 with a five-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, the club announced today. The team hasn’t played in Canada since the 2019 season due to the pandemic and has been playing home games in Florida. They will move to the home of their triple A team for the foreseeable future.
The NCAA men’s basketball rules committee is convening over the next three days in Indianapolis to review 13 possible rule changes. A few are expected to be on the books for next season. Widening the lane, adopting the six-foul rule ala NBA among some of the changes they will discuss.
Today is Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Today in Sports History
1956 – Jim Bailey became the first runner to break the four-minute mile in the U.S. He was clocked at 3 minutes, 58.5 seconds.
1966 – Willie Mays broke the National League record for home runs when he hit his 512th. Mays ended his career in 1973 with 660 “dingers.”
1978 – Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds registered his 3,000th major league hit. Retiring in 1986 with 4,256 base knocks. Played a MLB record 3562 games in his career.
1995 – The last game was played at Boston Gardens. The Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics.