Sports ‘n Stuff 4/15/22

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
Football fans, it’s time! Opening weekend of the inaugural 2022 USFL season is here, with the first game between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals kicking off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a tripleheader Sunday.
FOX Sports and NBC Sports, the USFL’s official media partners, will combine to present all 43 games live this inaugural season.
Rare Jackie Robinson artifacts are being auctioned off ahead of the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s major league baseball debut today. The auction includes a 1951 game worn home Brooklyn Dodgers jersey (current bid $2.4 million) runs through April 30th and includes several one-of-a-kind artifacts in a special catalogue sale.
Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football and the early no-holds barred look at the NCAA transfer portal and name, image and likeness altering the recruiting landscape for the foreseeable future. The system is “unsustainable,” according to Saban, whose comments to the Associated Press this week have resulted in warnings from national media members who have seen this version of the Alabama head coach before.
NIL is now being used as a recruiting tactic and incoming talent, along with transfers, can essentially choose the highest bidder when deciding between schools, Saban said.
Kyler Murray isn’t expected to return to the Cardinals without a new deal, and the franchise hasn’t made an official offer as of right now, according to Tom Pelissero. With the Cardinals appearing to not be in a rush, we could eventually end up in a holdout situation.
There’s no question at all that Murray is worth a ton of money. The question is simply how much. Would $30 million a year make him happy? How about $40 million? Lamar Jackson is probably on the clock!
Remember when somebody bought TOM BRADY’s supposed “final” touchdown ball for $518,000 . . . and then Brady unretired THE NEXT DAY?
Well, that guy is off the hook. He was able to make a deal with the seller and the sale is off. He might have had to pay the seller a fee, but if so, it wouldn’t have been much.
That ball is now just Brady’s 624th touchdown pass, and experts say it’s “only” worth around 50 grand.
Hey Twitter World!
For some people, digital NFT collectibles are still all the rage. However, investing in them doesn’t come without risk. A Crypto investor, last September, forked out $2.9-million for the honor of being the single private owner of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet. Now, he’s trying to sell it, but he’s finding out his return might not be as profitable as he was hoping. Currently, the high bid for the first tweet ever stands at just over $10K. He might just want to hold onto it forever. Then again, he might not have much of a choice.
A resourceful Tennessee state trooper was able to turn a tape measure into a lasso in order to capture a runaway pig. The porker was reported to be having his way exploring Interstate 40 outside of Knoxville, tying up traffic in the process. With no rope to be found in his cruiser, Trooper Coker whipped out his trusty tape measure, and fashion it into a lasso, which he used to hogtie the hog. There were no traffic incidents, and the hog is safe.
Big night in Cleveland
It’s the Home Opener & The first place Cleveland Guardians host the San Francisco Giants at 7:10.
Right across the alley,
Do or die time for the Cavaliers, it’s game 2 of the play in tournament as they host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 win & advance, lose & go back to the lottery.
Today is Friday, April 15, 2022
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1947 – Jackie Robinson played his first major league baseball game for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
25 years ago – In 1997, the Number 42 was permanently retired throughout all of Major League Baseball.
67 years ago – In 1955, Ray Kroc opened The First McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois. Ray Kroc originally sold milkshake machines.
1958 – The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers played the first major league baseball game on the West Coast. This was the first game in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
39 years ago– In 1983, “Flashdance” was released. It starred Jennifer Beals and earned Irene Cara an Oscar for “Flashdance,,,What a Feeling.”
Nine years ago – In 2013, more than 260 people were wounded and three people were killed when 2 bombs went off near the Boston Marathon finish line.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Seth Rogan is 40
Country music super star Chris Stapleton is 44 (play Tennessee whiskey)