Sports ‘n Stuff 4/5/22

A Bettor Lost $1 Million when Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped out of bounds for Kansas with only seconds remaining in last night’s national championship game Kansas was a 4 point favorite and Harris most certainly would’ve been fouled and sent to the foul line where, if he’d have sank 2 free throws would’ve helped Kansas cover the spread. Instead, the turnover gave Carolina the ball back with a chance for a desperation 3 that would’ve tied the game at the buzzer.
Final score, Kansas 72-69 over North Carolina.
Wanna know the power of Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils? With five minutes to go in Saturday’s UNC/Duke match-up, you could get into last night’s NCAA Championship Game for $130. Just minutes after UNC clinched victory, that price dropped to as low at $36 a seat, a price cut of around 68%…and lower-level secondary tickets were going for less than $300. Fans of Kansas and North Carolina ended up getting a hell of a deal to check out the game.
A guy near San Diego checked under his couch cushions the other day . . . and found a seven-foot SNAKE just hanging out in there.
He called a snake removal service to deal with it, and it was still in the couch when they got there. They say it’s a rat snake that’s native to Vietnam. So apparently it was someone’s pet that got loose. And luckily, they’re not venomous.
Players, coaches and managers throughout Major League Baseball will continue the annual tradition of donning Jackie Robinson’s iconic No. 42 on April 15, but there will be an added twist for this year’s 75th anniversary: All 42s will be colored Dodger Blue, regardless of the team’s primary colors. Again, Jackie Robinson Day with all 30 teams paying tribute to Robinson who broke the MLB color barrier in 1947.
Today’s random fact
Ohio is the only state to have an official rock song. It’s “Hang on Snoopy” which became a major hit for the band The McCoys in 1965.
WalletHub.com just released its annual report, where they rank 182 of the biggest cities in the U.S. from the healthiest to the least healthy.
The rankings are based on 43 different factors including: Overall average physical health . . . overall average mental health . . . healthcare costs and quality . . . Covid rates . . . nutrition . . . fitness levels . . . and local parks, trails, and bike paths.
10 healthiest cities in the U.S. are: San Francisco . . . Seattle . . . San Diego . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Salt Lake City . . . Honolulu . . . Austin, Texas . . . Denver, Colorado . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . and Washington, D.C.
And the five LEAST healthy are: Brownsville, Texas . . . Gulfport, Mississippi . . . Laredo, Texas . . . Memphis, Tennessee . . . and Jackson, Mississippi.
Cincinnati was ranked #57 and Cleveland #121
“For The Win” MLB stadium rankings are out.
All 30 MLB ball parks were ranked with criteria of general atmosphere, design, location, amenities, food and character. Progressive Field, Home of the Cleveland Guardians came in at #19.
#1 was Petco Park, Home of the Padres, #2, Oracle Park, the Giants, 3, PNC Park the Pirates, 4, Wrigley Field, the Cubs and #5, Dodger Stadium.
Tiger Woods, The five-time Master’s champion says he’s planning to play this week in the Masters, a little more than a year after nearly losing a leg in a car crash. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.
Woods was asked if he believes he can win this week. “I do,” he said.
“I can hit it just fine,” Woods added. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now, walking’s the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the condition that my leg is in, it gets a little more difficult. And 72 holes is a long road. It’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I’m up for.”
Evan Mobley traveled with the Cavs to Orlando but he will not play in tonights pivotal game for the Cavaliers. Tip off is at 7 pm with the Cavs still holding on to a 1.5 game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for 7th place in the East.
The Guardians are playing their final split squad games of the spring today in Arizona, taking on the Diamond Backs and Rockies before splitting for Kansas City for the season opener this Thursday at 4:10. Pregame on News Talk 1480 Thursday at 3:35.
Today is Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Today in Sports History
1965 – The color of National Football League penalty flags used by officials was changed from white to bright gold.
1967 – Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers) set an NBA playoff record when he got 41 rebounds in a game.
38 years ago – In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the all-time NBA regular season scoring leader when he broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 31,421 career points. LeBron could break that record next season.
Today we honor the memory of a man born on todays date that we’ve heard of….but just don’t know why!
The late coach Pop Warner (1871 – 1954) (FAST FACTS: Hall of Fame college football coach who invented many of the basic, fundamental plays of the game)