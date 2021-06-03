Sports ‘N Stuff!

follow JT on
The USFL is relaunching in 2022, four decades after the spring football league’s short-lived run that featured such stars as Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young and Jim Kelly, as well as future President Donald Trump as an owner.
The new USFL announced Thursday that it will play next spring with a minimum of eight teams and will “deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans.”
PlayUSA, a website that provides news and information about online gambling, surveyed more than 2,000 baseball fans across the country last month. Asking who their favorite mascot is.
Who’s first?
That would be Clark the Cub of the Chicago Cubs. Followed by “Paws” the Detroit Tiger.
Here’s the rest of the top five: Dinger of the Colorado Rockies. T.C. of the Minnesota Twins ranks fourth and the Oriole Bird from the Baltimore Orioles is fifth.T
Their vote for worst mascot in baseball?
Slider of the Cleveland baseball Indians.
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced today that the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has granted Ball Arena approval to move forward at 100% capacity provided that the venue requires all fans age 3 and older to wear a face mask, the venue requires all fans to complete a health assessment prior to entry into the venue and the venue meets certain air circulation (HVAC) requirements as set forth by the National Hockey League (NHL). With this announcement, KSE looks forward to having near full capacity for upcoming rounds of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NHL playoffs at the venue and then full capacity sports and entertainment events at the facility beyond the current NBA & NHL playoff season.
Which brings us to the NBA Playoffs:
Last night
76ers eliminated The Wiz 129-112
Hawks did away with the Knicks 103-89
Jazz sent the Grizzlies packing too 126-110
And the Mavs bet the Clippers to take a 3-2 lead in that series
105-100…No home team has won a game in that series.
Tonight’s games
Trailblazers host the Nuggets 8pm
Denver leads the series 3-2. Portland a 5 point favorite
The Lakers will try to force a game 7, down 3-2 to Phoenix
Tip off is 10:30 with the home team a 2pt. favorite,
O.J. Simpson shared his thoughts on embattled comedian Bill Cosby’s refusal to take the steps that could have earned him parole from his sexual assault sentence.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Parole Board rejected Cosby’s request for parole after he declined to participate in a therapy program for sexually violent predators,
But O.J. Simpson, let loose on the one-time TV superstar.
“Bill Cosby decided not to take a court-ordered sexual course in prison and it probably cost him his parole so he’s not getting out,” Simpson said, “When I was in camp [prison], I took anything! [I took] all the courses. I wanted to get home to my kids.
Lovecraft Country (tv series on HBO) star Jonathan Majors is reportedly in talks to lace up the gloves and star opposite Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson in Creed III. The blockbuster franchise’s third film will mark a highly anticipated directorial debut for Jordan. Iconic actress Phylicia Rashad who was recently named Howard University’s new Dean of the College of Fine Arts will also return in her role as with previous films, but Rocky Balboa himself played by Sylvester Stallone, will not. No idea when filming will start on Creed III.
NBC’s Al Michaels has emerged as Amazon Prime’s top choice to do play-by-play for its forthcoming exclusive Thursday Night NFL package, Though Amazon is focused on Michaels, he is not alone on the platform’s list. Amazon also has interest in Fox’s Joe Buck and CBS’ Ian Eagle.
Michaels, 76, could ask to surpass $1 million per game.
Today is Thursday, June 3, 2021
Today in Sports History
1851 – The New York Knickerbockers became the first baseball team to wear uniforms. They wore straw hats, white shirts and – blue trousers.
1987 – The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros combined for three grand slams in one game.
1989 – The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4. The game lasted 22 innings and took over seven hours to play.
2003 – Sammy Sosa (Chicago Cubs) broke a bat when he grounded out against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. The bat he was using was a corked bat.
2010A day after umpire Jim Joyce called Jason Donald safe, who appeared out, ruining Armando Galarraga’s perfect game, Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm issues a proclamation stating the Tigers right-hander indeed pitched a perfect game against the Indians, dismissing the blown call.
Celebrating a mic drop birthday today, literally!
Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter is 82 he originally wrote “Cleveland Rocks” “Cleveland Rocks” is extremely popular in Cleveland, still played at the conclusion of Indians’ games won at Progressive field. On June 19, 1979, Hunter was given the Key to the City by the Mayor of Cleveland.