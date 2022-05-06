Sports ‘n Stuff 5/6/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
With Mothers Day this Sunday, A recent survey has found that moms just want a BREAK for Mother’s Day. Moms in 21 states want a NAP more than anything else . . . and the next most-popular response was: A meal they don’t have to cook. The third most popular answer was cleaning or help with chores. So moms don’t want a new vacuum, they want someone TO vacuum.
Rafa Nieves, the agent of Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramirez, said his client signed an extension with Cleveland because he didn’t care about making more money elsewhere.
“(Cleveland’s front office) told him that they can’t afford what he’s worth, and he told them that he didn’t care,” Nieves said, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “He wanted to stay there, and they made it work.
“He knows that he left money on the table, but he says, ‘$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I’m happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else.'”
Nieves said the Guardians made offers well below market value leading up to the new deal, but Ramirez saw them as a reason to stay.
“I tried to talk him out of it,” Nieves added. “Everyone tried to talk him out of it.”
This Sunday, we’re off to Darlington for the Goodyear 400. Some of the biggest names in the sport have yet to claim a victory, and they’re hoping to change that this weekend. Here are the current odds for Sunday’s race.
- Kyle Larson: +500 (win)/+150 (top three)/-140 (top five)
- Martin Truex Jr: +700/+175/-125
- Denny Hamlin/Chase Elliot: +800/+200/+100
- Kyle Busch: +1,000/+250/+125
- Ryan Blaney/William Byron: +1,200/+300/+150
- Ross Chastain/Joey Logano/Alex Bowman: +1,400/+400/+175
- Kevin Harvick: +1,600/+450/+200
- Tyler Reddick: +1,800/+475/++250
A TikTok is going viral, where a supermarket shopper asks whose job it is to place the divider on the conveyor belt at check-out. The question is: Whose job is it to place that divider: Do YOU put it at the end of YOUR groceries when you’re finished putting them up. Or does the person behind you place a divider before they start putting their groceries behind yours?
First it was the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction announcement…Now This!
The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2022 inductees. They are: “Ms. Pac-Man “ . . . “Sid Meier’s Civilization” . . . “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” . . . and “Dance Dance Revolution”.
You can visit the Hall of Fame inside the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.
Last year, Michelle Beadle claimed that LeBron James wanted her fired from ESPN, dating back years. Beadle hosted SportsNation on the network with Colin Cowherd for three years from 2009 to ’12, and she returned as the host of NBA Live a few years later.
“I made fun of The Decision, and I was one of about a bazillion people that did,” she said. “This was a long time ago, I guess when I followed him, and I got a DM that was, ‘Why are you so mean to me on television?’ And I just sort of laughed it off, I didn’t even think about it.”
Beadle mentioned that while it confused her why James was so upset, she learned that this wasn’t the first time he let negative opinions impact him.
“Of course I took it personally, it was personal, he wanted me fired, he tried to do that,” she said. “But then I found out after the fact, when all of this sort of came out, I would get messages or texts or videos from people being like, that kind of s*** was happening to them too. He was super petty and he would try to have some sort of an effect, whether it would be small or whatever, just an effect.”
While she was most critical of The Decision, Beadle added that she never agreed with the way James presents himself to the public. That opinion drove the way she talked about him publicly on television.
The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones is fortunate to have avoided serious injuries in his car crash on Wednesday …
TMZ Sports has obtained video of the accident, and it shows the Dallas Cowboys owner T-boned a car while traveling at a relatively high rate of speed about 20 miles away from the Cowboys’ team facility.
The video appears to show that as a silver car was attempting to make a left turn from a right lane on a one-way road, Jones — driving a dark-colored sedan — slammed into the side of it.
Ultimately, medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported Jones to a local hospital with what’s been described as minor injuries he has since been released. No word on if the other car’s passengers suffered any significant injuries.
The Cowboys have yet to publicly comment on the situation.
The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown and it will take place Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
The year’s derby will be one of the more interesting ones in recent memory since legendary trainer Bob Baffert will not be allowed at the track as he’s serving a 90-day suspension. The ban was given to him by Kentucky racing officials after last year’s winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test.
My pick for this years’ race, Tiaba at 12-1.
NBA Playoffs resume tonight
76ers host the Heat -2 at 7pm
Dallas hosts Phoenix at 9:30 the Suns favored by1
Both games on ESPN
The Guardians have won 5 of their last 6 games and host the Blue Jays tonight at 7:10 with Shane Bieber on the mound for the G’s.
Rain and temperatures in the mid 50s make it a perfect night to listen on 1480 WHBC. Pre game at 6:30
Today is Friday May 6, 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History
1915 – Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run while playing for the Boston Red Sox. The game was also his pitching debut.
85 years ago – In 1937, The Hindenburg Disaster occurred in New Jersey. As it flew over the Lakehurst Naval Air Station, the hydrogen-filled German blimp called The Hindenburg crashed and burned, killing 36 people.
1954 – British runner Roger Banister broke the four minute mile. The current world record was set in 1999 by a runner named Hicham El Guerrouj, from Morocco. He ran a mile in three minutes, forty-three seconds.
1997 – Rick Pitino became the head coach of the Boston Celtics.
18 years ago – In 2004, the final episode of “Friends” aired on NBC. It ran for 10 years and 236 episodes and went out with an estimated 51.1 million viewers.
Today we honor the legendary Don Rickles – Born on this date in 1926 (1926 – 2017) Legendary insult comic, and Mr. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” movies.