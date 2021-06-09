Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
A 45 year old Wisconsin man set a world record for the most push-ups in a year. He averaged 4,000 push-ups a day. The record stands at 1.5 million pushups for a year and the full year doesn’t end until June 13th, so he still has time to pad his new record.
24/7 Sports has developed a list for 2021 showing which schools get the most players into the NFL. Points were awarded for position players drafted. This list will be huge in recruiting wars for
- 1 Alabama
- 2 Florida
- 3 Washington
- 4 Ohio State
- 5 LSU
- 6 Miami
- 7 Stanford
- 8 Oklahoma
- 9 Georgia
- 10 Ole Miss
They don’t care about being politically correct in Japan. For a mere $18-an-hour, you can rent your very own fat person. In Japan, the new “Debcari.” Currently, 45 men are being rented out to those who need someone to “try on clothes for an overweight friend,” just need someone by their side so they can “feel better about themselves,” or promotional opportunities for commercials, print ads, or diet plans.
Sylvester Stallone is 74, you’ve got to see his workout routine & hair piece.
Posted on twitter @ TheJTurk
The NFL wants to expand its international series by holding regular-season games in Germany, Germany has a strong NFL fan base and is one of the world’s largest economies, making the country an attractive partner.
The NFL has staged 28 regular-season games in London since 2007. Apparently, German fans often travel to London to attend games.
The NBA announced Monday evening that Daryl Morey president of the Philadelphia 76ers and the the team have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet he posted last week about Steph Curry of Golden Stat Warriors. Morey tweeted “join em,” with a picture of Seth Curry, the starting shooting guard for the 76ers.
NBA PLAYOFF ACTION FROM LAST NIGHT:
Philadelphia 76ers tied their series at 1 beating the Atlanta Hawks, 118-102
The Jazz came from behind to take game 1 of their series with the Clippers beating LA 112-109
Game 2 of the West semi finals tonight
Phoenix is a 5.5 point favorite hosting The Nuggets. Denver leads the series 1-0.
The Indians blew out the Cardinals in inter league play last night 10-1
Game 2 of the 2 game series tonight at 8:15
C.J. Meija goes for the Tribe
The Indians are now 32-26 and currently 4 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central
Walking wounded update for the Cleveland Indians:
RHP Zach Please (right thumb)
Expected return: TBD
Manager Terry Francona indicated on June 8 that Plesac will begin throwing in the “next couple days.” His throwing program isn’t expected to be aggressive, as the team wants to see how Plesac tolerates it, per Francona. (Last updated: June 8)
OF Jordan Luplow (left ankle)
Expected return: TBD
Luplow underwent an MRI exam on May 28 to determine the severity of his injury. He’s resumed some baseball activities and has started running, but the team has yet to determine an exact timetable for his return. (Last updated: June 5)
DH Franmil Reyes (oblique)
Expected return: Early to mid July
As soon as Reyes screamed out in pain during his swing, the Indians knew that he would be missing some significant time. The team has not yet provided an outline of the slugger’s road to recovery. (Last updated: May 25)
60-day IL
C Roberto Perez (right ring finger)
Expected return: Early to mid-July
Pérez underwent surgery to repair the fractured ring finger on his right hand May 7 and was given an eight to 10 week timetable for his return. The soonest he would be able to be activated is July 3. Pérez, who had the pin removed from his finger, began throwing from 70 feet on June 8, per manager Terry Francona. (Updated: June 8)
Today is Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Today in Sports History
1914 – Honus Wagner became the second player in major league history to record 3,000 hits. There are approximately 60 Wagner baseball cards in existence. The most expensive bringing in $3.7 million.
1966 – Minnesota set a major league record when they hit six home runs in one inning.
1973 – Secretariat won the 105th Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths and ran the fastest 1 1/2 miles on dirt at 2:24. Winning the Triple Crown. Arguably the “Greatest Athlete” of all time!
1994 – Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes (TLC) set fire to her boyfriend’s house. Her boyfriend was Andre Rison of the Atlanta Falcons. Sadly, Left eye passed away in car accident in 2002.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Dick Vitale – 82
Michael J. Fox – 60 (“Family Ties”) (Back to the Future” franchise)
Captain Jack Sparrow – Johnny Depp – 58