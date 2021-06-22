Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have gone their separate ways again. Apparently it happened a few weeks ago. He was allegedly grabbing some girl’s butt at a birthday party in Bel-Air. He then reportedly disappeared into a bedroom with her and two of her friends and another guy. When he emerged 30 minutes later, he was described as “disheveled.”
That incident happened the day after he and Khloé were photographed with their daughter, True, for the first time in two months.
Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez was recently spotted with Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at her birthday in the Hampton’s. Apparently, she and A-Rod have been friends for 15 years. Or he’s just trying to get back at Bennifer 2.0.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman & former Brown, Carl Nassib has made history. He’s now the first active NFL player to come out as gay. He’s not just coming out – he’s also donating 100-thousand dollars to the Trevor Project which focuses on preventing suicides by LGBTQ youth.
There’s reportedly been a lot of 911 calls being made by people falling asleep with their Apple Watches on. Apparently when the side button is pressed or in this case fallen asleep on, the watch alerts emergency responders. In Overland Park, Kansas, 911 operators say they’re getting around 250 each hour, from people who were asleep when the calls were made.
247 Sports recently evaluated the eight teams in college football that have enjoyed the most success against ranked opponents since the 2010 season. Ohio State was high on that list, posting the second-best winning percentage against Top 25 competition in that window. Alabama was the No. 1 team.
Ohio State has posted a .780 winning percentage against ranked opponents, compiling a record of 39-11. During the 2020 season, the Buckeyes went 4-1 against Top 25 squads, with the lone loss coming to the Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game.
George Kittle is one of the NFL’s best tight ends, but from Wednesday to Friday of this week, he is hosting “Tight End University” (TE U), a three-day retreat, so his fellow NFL tight ends can hone their craft and bond with one another. Saying, “I’m always big on building a brotherhood,” the San Francisco 49ers tight end said. “A lot of these guys either don’t know each other or never communicated with each other. It bothers me.” The list of attendees includes Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, Zach Ertz, The Brown’s Austin Hooper and many more. This is Year One of what Kittle hopes will be an annual event. Not invited, Tim Tebow.
Kevin Love is joining the 12 man roster and will play for team USA in the upcoming Olympic Games. Not sure which is the safer bet, Team USA wins Gold? Or, Kevin Love gets injured in the Olympics?
NBA Draft Lottery tonight 8:30 on ESPN
Suns host the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals leading 1-0
9pm on ESPN
Phoenix is a 4.5 favorite
Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard are both out
Today is Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Today in Sports History
1939 – Joe Louis defeated Max Schmeling in 124 seconds
1990 – Billy Joel became the first rock artist to perform at Yankee Stadium.
2001 – The Braves trade John Rocker and minor league third baseman Troy Cameron to the Indians in a four-player deal in return for St:eve Karsay, Steve Reed, and cash.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Cyndi Lauper is 68
NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner is 50 (FAST FACT: Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and is the only person inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Arena Football Hall of Fame)