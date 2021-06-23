Sports ‘n Stuff!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Mudder machines” may be the ticket for Major League Baseball and their “sticky balls” issue. Currently, teams are allowed to “mud” baseballs between one or two days before the day they’re supposed to be used. That mudding is done by clubhouse attendants and is never consistent from ballpark to ballpark. To get more consistency, MLB is looking at getting each team a Mudder Machine, which supposedly will give each stadium and team a ball that’s uniform in muddiness across the league.
Fast & Furious Car Sells For $550K At Auction: The car late actor Paul Walker drove in the first two “Fast & Furious” movies is selling for more than a half million bucks. The orange Toyota Supra sold for 550-thousand dollars at a Las Vegas auction over the weekend – that’s the most anyone has ever paid for a Supra. To review, Walker drove the car for interior and exterior scenes in the movies as the character Brian O’Conner. In reality, the car was built by the legendary Eddie Paul at the Shark Shop in southern California. It’s also a four-speed automatic. A non-functioning shift bar was added for some Hollywood magic.
There’s a new entrant in the podcast war. Facebook is getting into the game with podcasts and Live Audio Rooms. Public figures and some Facebook groups will be allowed to use them, with more being allowed in the future
President Trump wanted the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice to investigate “Saturday Night Live,” Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night TV shows because of the jokes they made about him. He was disappointed when he found out that nothing could be done. Reps for “SNL” and Jimmy Kimmel haven’t commented on the report. “It’s truly incredible that shows like ‘Saturday Night Live,’ not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of ‘the other side,’” he wrote.
Moneybarn vehicle finance put together a survey asking 4000 people who the worst drivers on the road were and here are the findings:
- BMW (39.1%) – A quick Google search under “Why are BMW drivers…” will follow with terms like “hated,” “arrogant,” and “idiots.”
- Audi (14.1%) – While a distant second, Audi drivers still up there…particularly due to rampant tailgating based on responses.
- White Van (7.9%) – This is less than a “make” and more of a stereotype that calls out tradespeople like plumbers, electricians, and construction workers as generally inconsiderate drivers.
- Range Rover (4.6%) – A perceived sense of roadway superiority put them in this spot, but it could also just be “SUV envy.”
- Ford (4.2%) – This could also just be a weighted number based on the sheer number of Ford products driving the roadways.
In St. Petersburg, Florida Kanisha Booze was given a DUI after slamming her car into a Taco Bell sign.
The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in 1926, and the NBA was founded in 1946. Now the “Trotters” in a letter sent to league commissioner Adam Silver would like to be an NBA franchise. Who wouldn’t want to see a bucket of confetti thrown on LeBron James?
In the NBA last night, after Paul George missed 2 free throws in the final seconds of the game, Phoenix scored on a last second ally-oop to win game 2 of the Western Conference Finals 104-103 and now lead that best of 7 series 2-0.
The East gets under way tonight with Atlanta traveling to Milwaukee 8:30 tip off on TNT. The Bucks are an early 8pt. Favorite.
The Tribe is off tonight but didn’t lose any ground to the White Sox after dropping last night’s contest to the Cubs 7-1. The Indians are just 2 games back in the AL Central.
The Pirates took care of the White Sox last night and have a day game today.
Full NBA Draft Lottery results from last night:
- Detroit Pistons
- Houston Rockets
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Toronto Raptors
- Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Golden State Warriors
- Orlando Magic
- Sacramento Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Charlotte Hornets
- San Antonio Spurs
- Indiana Pacers
- Golden State Warriors
Today is Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Today in Sports History
1922 – Johnny Weissmuller broke his own world records in the 300, 400, 440 and 500 meters in a swim meet in Honolulu, Hawaii.