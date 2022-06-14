Sports ‘n Stuff 6/14/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
How FUN would you say your state is? Are you a top 10 state . . . bottom 10 . . . or middle of the pack? An annual study ranked all 50 states by how FUN they are . . . based on the amount of stuff to do.
The 10 most fun states are: California . . . Florida . . . Nevada . . . New York . . . Illinois . . . Colorado . . . Washington . . . Texas . . . Minnesota . . . and Louisiana.
The 10 LEAST fun are: West Virginia . . . Mississippi . . . Delaware . . . Rhode Island . . . Arkansas . . . Vermont . . . Alabama . . . Connecticut . . . Kentucky and New Hampshire!
On Sunday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Unbeaten in 50 fights, a teary eyed Mayweather dedicated the honor to his father, and made it a point to thank the other fighters he faced because “there would be no me without you guys.” Also honored on Sunday were Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, James Toney, Regina Halmich, and Holly Holm.
The second season of “Squid Game” is still about a year away, but the show’s creator is already giving viewers tips on how to watch it properly. Hwang Dong-Hyuk says viewers will be given the option of watching the show with subtitles…or dubbed in English. He says the subtitled option is a better way to get the full experience because you can then “see the acting, the performance from the real actor” and that’s “most of the ‘Squid Game’ fun.”
The company The Pest Informer is doing a study to help discover new ways to get rid of roaches. They’ll give you $2,000 if you let them release 100 cockroaches into your house so they can exterminate them.
They’re looking for five-to-seven homes open to having roaches as houseguests for 30 days. To qualify you must:
- Own the home and provide written permission.
- Be 21 or older.
- Located in the continental U.S.
- You can’t use any other cockroach treatments during the experiment.
They say all treatments will be “family and pet safe,” and, if the experimental treatments don’t get rid of the roaches, “traditional” treatment options will be offered “at no cost” to those who participate. PASS!
Former wide receiver Chris Hogan, who played in the NFL from 2013 to 2020 and won two Super Bowl championships as a member of the New England Patriots, has made the initial 25-man roster for the Cannons LC of the Premier Lacrosse League.
Hogan, 33, had been training to transition from football to lacrosse after playing five games for the New York Jets last season, catching 14 passes for 118 yards.
A horse named Sugar has gone viral for pretending to be asleep when she doesn’t feel like working.
A tweet by Jim Rose with a photo of Sugar laying in the grass has over 400k likes so far.
The Tweet says “Meet Sugar, she doesn’t like to be ridden. If Sugar is approached with a saddle she lyes down and pretends to be asleep. Sugar refuses to open her eyes until the riders leave.” Check out the picture @TheJTurk
Baltimore Orioles chairman John Angelos released a statement through the team Monday saying the MLB franchise will “never leave” Baltimore.Angelos’ comments come after his brother, Louis Angelos, filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging John was trying to seize control of the organization from their parents, Peter and Georgia Angelos, and would eventually move the club to Tennessee, per ESPN. The Orioles franchise has been located in Baltimore since 1954 after previous stops in Milwaukee and St. Louis. They’ve played at one of MLB’s most iconic stadiums, Camden Yards, since 1992.
Cavs fans can pretty much check LaVine off your wish list….Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R.LaVine’s free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will make plays for LaVine, the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team.
Meanwhile NBA sources say that the Detroit Pistons are interested in Cavaliers restricted free agent Collin Sexton.
The Guardians have hit the road in hopes of extending their record to three games above .500 for the first time in the 2022 season. Taking on Colorado Rockies tonight.
Shane Bieber goes for Cleveland. The Biebs is 3-3 2.91 era. 8:40 first pitch,
Today is Tuesday June 14, 2022
• 5 days to Father’s Day
• 20 days to the Fourth of July
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History
53 years ago– In 1969, “Hee Haw” premeired n CBS. The first guests were Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride. The country music variety show would stay on CBS for three years, then do 17 more in syndication.
1974 – Ray Stevens was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘The Streak’ a song about the latest British craze of streaking, (running naked in a public place). It had a nice comeback last football season thanks to Antonio Brown
24 years ago – In 1998, the Chicago Bulls won their SIXTH championship, this time over the Utah Jazz. It was the final championship of Michael Jordan’s career.
Boy George is 61. Culture Club. Biggest hits: “Karma Chameleon” “Do you really want to hurt me” and Time (Clock of the heart)”
Donald J. Trump is 76. Your 45th President.