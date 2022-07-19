Sports ‘n Stuff 7/19/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

The 3rd Wednesday in July is National Hot Dog Day.

On July 20 at participating restaurants, Nathan’s Famous is offering hot dogs for 5 cents, which is the original price of the hot dog when the original Nathan’s Famous opened in 1916, with the purchase of one regular priced hot dog. The discount is available at participating locations nationwide, but limited to two hot dogs per order.

There are 7 Nathan’s in Cincinnati and 1 in Batavia, Ohio.

The Carolina Panthers unveiled new black helmets today. According to the team’s website, the helmets will be paired with their all-black uniforms during the 2022 season:

Actor Miriam Margolyes has total recall of Arnold Schwarzenegger intentionally farting in her face on the set of “End of Days” ― and says she hasn’t forgiven him.

“He farted in my face,” Margolyes claimed on the “I’ve got news for you” podcast posted yesterday. “Now, I fart, of course I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in a few “Harry Potter” films, said there was nothing magical about working with the “rude” and “full of himself” Schwarzenegger.

In 1999′s “End of Days,” Schwarzenegger plays an ex-cop who tries to stop Satan from spreading his seed as the new millennium nears.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted,” Margolyes explained. “It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Maybe we should call him Arnold Fartzenegger.

“The Day the Music Died” is a documentary that is premiering and streaming today on Paramount +. It’s about one of America’s most famous songs but also the cultural force it describes. Footage from McLean himself explains what went into a song that would help make Rock and Roll legendary. For over 50 years, Don McLean’s “American Pie” has told the tale of shifting worldviews and the transformation of popular music. You can sign up for Paramount + and a free 30 day trial and then it’s $4.99 per month.

Random Fact of the Day…Because it’s the All Star Break:

When Vincent Price agreed to do the voice work for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” he was given a choice between: Taking a percentage of the album proceeds . . . or being paid a flat $20,000. He chose the $20K.

Cameron Smith is two-days fresh into winning his first major at The Open Championship at St. Andrews, and there are already heavy rumors floating about a possible jump to LIV Golf. The rumor is that there’s a $90-million offer on the table for Smith to make the move, even though he’s already gone on-record as been “happy” and “set” with what he has.

Player ratings for “Madden 23” are starting to seep out, and some fans aren’t at all happy with them. The best rating a player can get at his position is a 99, and, as far as wide receivers go, that score can be claimed by only one player…Davante Adams. The rest of the top break down like this:

* Cooper Kupp – 98

* Tyreke Hill – 97

* DeAndre Hopkins – 96

* Stefan Diggs – 95

* Justin Jefferson – 93

* Mike Evans – 92

* Keenan Allen/Terry McLaurin – 91

* Amari Cooper/Michael Thomas/Tyler Lockett – 90

MLB All Star Game is tonight and the Starting Pitchers have been name

The National League will go with the home town hero from the Dodgers Clayton Kershaw, while the American League starter is Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan. The Game is on Fox tonight at 8pm.

Today is Tuesday July 19th, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

1909 – The first unassisted triple play in major league baseball was made by Cleveland Indians shortstop Neal Ball in a game against Boston.

68 years ago – In 1954, Elvis Presley, had his very first single released by Sun Records. It was “That’s All Right (Mama).”

60 years ago – In 1962, a 50-year-old Frenchman named Jose Meiffret set a World Bicycle Speed Record in Freiburg, West Germany. He pedaled at a top speed of over 127 mph behind a Mercedes Benz pace car.

The current record is held by a British guy named Neil Campbell. Neil set his record of just over 174.3 mph in the UK in 2019.

42 years ago – In 1980, Billy Joel got his first #1 song when his smash hit “It’s still rock and roll to me” topped the Hot 100.

Celebrating Birthdays today:

Benedict Cumberbatch is 46 (“Hawking,” “Sherlock,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Atonement,” “The Hobbit,” “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Infinity War”)

Average White Band’s Alan Gorrie is 76 (“Pick up the Pieces,” “Cut the Cake,”)