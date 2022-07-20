Sports ‘n Stuff! 7/20/22

follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

No winners & We didn’t get 1 number in the mega millions drawing last night. Winning numbers were…2, 31, 32, 37, 70, 25.

Next estimated jackpot $630million drawing is Friday night.

Just in time for football season, The candy company Brach’s is now selling tailgate-flavored candy corn with five different flavors. The flavors are hot dogs and hamburgers, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch. So the worst candy just got worse…or did it?

Today is National Hot Dog Day and to celebrate, gas stations Pilot Flying J have a buy-one-get-one deal for rewards members. Gotta sell a lot of dogs to afford an NFL team.

The Battle of Cleveland is set. Logan Paul, fresh off of signing a deal with WWE earlier this month, will face The Miz at SummerSlam on July 30 inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

At WrestleMania 38 they teamed up and beat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Miz then turned on Paul, hitting him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

This will be Paul’s first singles match of his pro wrestling career.

Netflix has just released the trailer for Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. The story of Notre Dame All-American football standout Manti Te’o.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 5, 2023. Get your tickets Wed, July 27 at 10am!

rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com

in May, that rumor was officially confirmed when we learned the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a regular season football game in Germany at Allianz Arena in Munich on November 13th. Not only will Seattle fans will have to wake up at 6:30 am to watch this game.

Tickets for the game went on sale on Tuesday morning and many people posted screenshots of the insanely long lines that formed in the virtual waiting room (including one person who found themselves stuck behind close to two million potential buyers).

It should come as no surprise that many of the people who managed to get their hands on tickets decided to attempt to flip them for a tidy profit, and it didn’t take long for resale sites to get hit with a deluge of scalpers seeking some truly exorbitant prices.

No wonder the NFL wants to expand to Europe $$$$$$

Over the weekend, NY Jets QB Zach Wilson’s ex Abby Giles, dropped a bomb when she accused Wilson of cheating on her with one of his mom’s best friends.

Soooo, she started dating one of his former college roommates and Washington Commander WR, Dax Milne.

Just another great story line in the new soap opera, “As the NFL turns!”

In today’s NFL Uniform update:

Against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 and the Washington Commanders in Week 13, the New York football Giants will break out their classic red, white and blue uniforms coupled with the legendary navy “GIANTS” font on the helmets (white facemask and all).

To help announce the return of these historic gems, the Giants recruited both running back Saquon Barkley and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. Check out the video @TheJTurk

Today is Wednesday July 20, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

163 years ago today waaaaay back in 1859 – Brooklyn and New York played baseball at Fashion Park Race Course on Long Island, NY. The game marked the first time that admission was charged to see a ball game. It cost $.50 to get in and the players on the field did not receive a salary.

141 years ago – In 1881, Sitting Bull surrendered to federal troops. He had been a fugitive since he whooped General Custer and his troops in the battle of Little Big Horn several weeks earlier. NASCAR’S Cole Custer a descendent of General Custer.

49 years ago – In 1973, martial arts legend Bruce Lee died unexpectedly at the age of 32, just a few weeks before the release of “Enter the Dragon”. The official cause of death was a brain edema.

Celebrity Birthdays today

* Musician Carlos Santana is 75

* NBA Champ Ray Allen is 47 (Recognized as one of the most accurate three-point and free throw shooters in NBA history, he is a ten-time NBA All-Star, and has won two NBA championships. He has also won an Olympic gold medal as a member of the 2000 United States men’s basketball team)

* Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 42 (FAST FACT: She’s been married to NFL Quarterback Tom Brady since 2009)