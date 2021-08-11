Sports ‘n Stuff 8/11/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Art imitating life or visa versa? Although Ross and Rachel were finally able to get together on “Friends,” David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston never did. Until now? Maybe. According to a new report from the UK mag “Closer,” David and Jen – have been getting closer since shooting the 25th anniversary “Friends” Reunion special.
Speaking of “Power Couples,” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are looking to shack up together. Apparently they are house shopping now, recently looking at an $85-million estate in Beverly Hills. The place features 38,000 square feet, 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex complete with a basketball court and a pool, and more luxuries. Plus, it has enough parking for 80 guests.
Bennifer also shopped in San Fernando Valley, checking out the former Bob Hope estate in Toluca Lake. The $40-million house sits on five acres and has a 1-hole golf course.
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys debuted last night on HBO Max it will consist of 5 episodes.
Not sure if this next story will get some air time…..
A neighbor of the Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is suing him after she was attacked by his Rottweiler and bulldogs…but now there’s pictures…and Closed Circuit TV footage. Elliott’s attorney has released a statement that reads: “Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year. As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was – and remains concerned – for the party involved.”
KFC has decided to open a Hotel Pop-Up in London which combines a hotel room stay with each room filled with “delicious details” including a private cinema room and a Finger Lickin’ ‘Press For Chicken’ button and Hot Winger Arcade Machine.
Eight years after last playing in the NFL, Nate Burleson (Vikings, Seahawks and Lions) is still making plays. CBS announced today a new long-term deal with “The NFL Today” analyst, expanding the former wide receiver’s platform across CBS News and CBS Sports. Most notably, starting this September, Burleson will join “CBS This Morning,” the network’s flagship morning program, as co-host alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.
In today’s installment of “If I had a million dollars…”
Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers has his first endorsement deal. He released a 45-second advertisement on his Twitter page for Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based drinks company
Clemson quarterback D.J Uiagalelei has partnered with Dr Pepper and will appear in its Fansville ad campaign throughout the college football season, the company announced Wednesday.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are trending toward recovering from foot surgeries in time for next month’s regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
The Colts announced last week that both could be sidelined up to 12 weeks after operations to repair the same foot injury. Wentz, who had surgery Aug. 2, will start his rehab next week but was at the Colts’ training camp practice Tuesday without a walking boot and without limping.
USA TODAY releases college football preseason All-America team for 2021
The next line of superstars from the nation’s best programs lead the USA TODAY Sports preseason All-America teams, including multiple selections from each of the top five teams in the debut USA Today sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback, with North Carolina’s Sam Howell drawing second-team honors. Other first-team skill players include Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Alabama wide receiver John Metchie.
Olave is one of four Buckeyes to earn All-America accolades, joining offensive lineman Thayer Munford, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and fellow receiver Garrett Wilson. Another three Alabama standouts join Metchie, including first-team offensive lineman Evan Neal and first-team linebacker Will Anderson.
Clemson leads the way with six picks, including sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and wide receiver Justyn Ross, who is healthy after missing all of last season. Iowa State has four selections, with Hall and linebacker Mike Rose earning first-team honors.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (So.)
After a sluggish start, Rattler tossed 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions as the Sooners closed last season on an eight-game winning streak. He’s the next OU quarterback in heavy contention for the Heisman Trophy.
RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State (Jr.)
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas (So.)
Hall could challenge for 2,000 rushing yards after averaging 131 yards per game and scoring 21 touchdowns in an abbreviated 2020 season. Robinson came on strong late in his debut year and should be the focal point of new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s explosive offensive scheme.
WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State (Sr.)
WR: John Metchie, Alabama (Jr.)
TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (Sr.)
Olave (50 receptions for 729 yards in 2020) turned down a spot in the first round of this past spring’s NFL draft for another chance at bullying Big Ten defensive backs on a weekly basis. Metchie will step into Alabama’s void at wide receiver and help new quarterback Bryce Young slide into the starting job. Kolar (44 receptions for 591 yards), Hall and ISU quarterback Brock Purdy form as good a trio as you’ll see in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama (Jr.)
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (Jr.)
OL: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (Jr.)
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (Sr.)
OL: Thayer Munford, Ohio State (Sr.)
Neal has the athleticism, aggressiveness and smarts to rank among the most dominant Alabama linemen of the Nick Saban era. Green is the linchpin of an offensive front that led the SEC in 2020 in sacks allowed per game and yards per carry. Linderbaum is the preseason favorite for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in the country. Kinnard is poised to lock down a spot among the best offensive linemen in Kentucky’s history. Munford is a three-time All-Big Ten pick.
Defense
DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (So.)
DL: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (Sr.)
DL: Bryan Bresee, Clemson (So.)
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (Jr.)
Thibodeaux is an absolute menace who has lived up to his billing as the nation’s top-ranked recruit — even as he’s still managed to fly under the radar. A late bloomer, Garrett was enormously disruptive after stepping into the starting lineup for the first time in 2020. Bresee has the potential to be seen as the best defender (and even the best overall player) in the FBS before his college career is done. Leal (37 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss) is one of many talented prospects who have flourished under Jimbo Fisher and his staff as the Aggies take aim at the national championship.
LB: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma (Jr.)
LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State (Sr.)
LB: Will Anderson, Alabama (So.)
Bonitto (32 tackles, 8.0 sacks) grades out as the best edge rusher in the country. But Rose (96 tackles) is the most impactful defender in the Big 12 from his spot on the second level of the Cyclones’ defense. The sky is the limit for Anderson, who has already proven himself to be one of the best in the SEC.
CB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (Jr.)
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (Jr.)
S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern (So.)
S: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (Jr.)
Gardner is the star of a Cincinnati defense that ranked third nationally in 2020 in interceptions and pass-efficiency defense. As he heads into his third and likely final season with the Tigers, Stingley already has accumulated enough accolades to rank among the most decorated defensive backs in program history — quite a statement given the Tigers’ track record at cornerback and safety. Joseph pulled down an FBS-best six interceptions as a freshman. Hamilton (63 tackles) is one of the most complete players in the country.
Special teams
K: Cade York, LSU (Jr.)
P: Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)
RET: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers (Jr.)
York leads the SEC with 39 made field goals during the past two seasons. Hedley (47.2 yards per punt) is an absolute boomer with the leg to flip field position in the Hurricanes’ favor. Cruickshank (26.8 yards per return) is the only player in the FBS with multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns in each of the past two years.
Story continues below video:
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Sam Howell, North Carolina (Jr.)
RB: Sincere McCormick, Texas-San Antonio (Jr.)
RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (So.)
WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (Jr.)
WR: Justyn Ross, Clemson (Jr.)
TE: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (Jr.)
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (Sr.)
OL: Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (So.)
OL: Alec Lindstrom, Boston College (Sr.)
OL: Cain Madden, Notre Dame (Sr.)
OL: Jordan McFadden, Clemson (Jr.)
Defense
DL: Cade Hall, San Jose State (Jr.)
DL: Myles Murphy, Clemson (So.)
DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (Sr.)
DL: Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (Sr.)
LB: Carlton Martial, Troy (Jr.)
LB: James Skalski, Clemson (Sr.)
LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah (Jr.)
CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (Jr.)
CB: Josh Jobe, Alabama (Sr.)
S: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State (Sr.)
S: Nolan Turner, Clemson (Sr.)
Special teams
K: Anders Carlson, Auburn (Sr.)
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia (Sr.)
RET: Phillip Brooks, Kansas State (Jr.)
The Tribe lost to the A’s in 10 innings last night 4-3.
The Indians will try to get back to .500 tonight at 7:10
Cal Quantrill 3-2 3.14 goes for the Tribe.
Today is Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Today in Sports History
1929 – Babe Ruth hit his 500th career home run. Ruth hit a grand total of 714 dingers.
1984 – Carl Lewis won his fourth gold medal in the 1984 Summer Olympics. Lewis won a total of 9 gold medals
2015 – For the first time in history all 15 Major League Baseball host teams won their games.
Mic Drop Birthday of the Day:
Wrestler Hulk Hogan (born Terry Gene Bollea) is 68