Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/27/21

Today’s Top ten Fantasy Football Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey Car
- Dalvin Cook Min
- Alvin Kamara NO
- Derick Henry Tenn
- Ezekiel Elliott Dal
- Saquan Barley NYG
- Austin Ekeler LAC
- Jordan Taylor Ind
- Aaron Jones GB
- Nick Chubb Cle.
OHSAA is reducing the minimum number of games played to 5 instead of 8
To qualify for state playoffs. 16 season opener’s were canceled state wide because of Covid. If the game is canceled it will be considered a no contest
There’s good news for Taco Bell fans who just can’t wait until noon for their fix. The fast food chain just announced they are bringing back breakfast to 90% of their locations starting in mid-September. Breakfast items being offered include: the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito. From 1st meal to 4th meal they got you covered.
The 35th season of College GameDay is back on ESPN this weekend ,including Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and others. Its first location: Atlanta. The crew will set up shop outside Center Parc Stadium for the game between Alcorn State and North Carolina Central. The show will not only look ahead to the game and the season as a whole, but celebrate the tradition and history of HBCUs in college football.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will air September 12th at 8 pm live from the Barclay’s Center in New York.
Doja Cat has been named the host
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said this week via the Akron Beacon Journal he’s noticed significant progress from Baker Mayfield, particularly from Mayfield’s offseason training program.
“It shows up in his quickness and his conditioning. His footwork right now has improved over last year,” Van Pelt said, He has made leaps and bounds in that way. Especially under center with what we ask him to do in the drop-back game from under center, he has made big strides.”
Hold off on that new iPhone, the new iPhone 13 will launch on September 17th. Additionally, they speculate the third generation AirPods will arrive on September 30th.
Chris Sale of the Red Sox, (after missing all of last season with Tommy John surgery) pitched an immaculate inning last night vs. the Minnesota Twins. He struck out the side on 9 pitches. The Red Sox went on to whip the Twins 12-2.
The Red Sox are in Cleveland for a 3 game series tonight with Logan Allen going for the Tribe who are now back to 1 game over .500 at 63-62.
It’s the final week of the NFL pre season. There are 4 games scheduled
- Colts at Lions
- Eagles at Jets
- Steelers at Panthers
- Vikings at Chiefs
Today is Friday, August 27, 2021
Today in Sports History
1921 – The owner of Acme Packing Company bought a pro football team for Green Bay, WI. J.E. Clair paid tribute to those who worked in his plant by naming the team the Green Bay Packers.
1986 – Nolan Ryan, while with the Houston Astros, earned his 250th career win against the Chicago Cubs. He ended with 324 after 27 seasons in 1993.
Today In Pop Culture History
|1990 – Stevie Ray Vaughan and three members of Eric Clapton’s band were killed in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin
1992 – John Lennon’s handwritten lyrics to “A Day In The Life” sold for $87,000 at an auction.
Celebrity Mic drop Birthdays today:
Paul Reubens is 69 (“The Pee-wee Herman Show,” “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” “Big Top Pee-wee,” “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”)
Rush’s Alex Lifeson is 68
The late Daryl Dragon of Captain & Tennille (1942 – 2019) …he would have been 79 (He and Toni Tennille split in 2014 after 39 years of marriage over his “inability to be affectionate,” which apparently was a result of a medical condition. Still, she was by his side when he passed.)