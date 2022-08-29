Sports ‘n Stuff 8/29/22

follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

The Baltimore Ravens mascot, Poe, was injured while playing a football game against kids during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. The mascot was eventually taken off the field in a cart.

The incident nearly delayed the start of the second half. After the mascot left the field, a replacement Poe filled in at the game.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will face no action from the NFL for his behavior swinging helmets at Bengals players during joint practices, because the NFL has no jurisdiction over joint practices.

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was recognized as one of the NFL’s elite after being ranked at No. 11 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.

The yearly list put together by the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league based on their performances from last season. This is the second straight year Garrett was named one of the 20 best players in the entire NFL.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Results for the 64th Annual

Coke Zero Sugar 400 –

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL

Austin Dillan

Cole Custer #16

The average pet owner will take over 400 pictures of them this year. We have more pictures of them on our phone than pictures of our kids.

Top 5 movies at the Box office over the weekend:

1. The Invitation

2. Bullet train

3. Top Gun Maverick

4. Dragon Ball super: super Hero

5. Beast

Guardians have the day off, traveling home from Seattle before hosting the Orioles for 3 games beginning tomorrow night at 6:10

ESPN’s morning sports show “First Take” will be in town this Friday for a live broadcast in conjunction with the 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic this weekend.

Doors open to fans at 8:30 a.m. Spectators who want to be part of the show should park at Lot A, at 1776 Clarendon Ave. NW, Canton, and enter the stadium through the Symphony Gate.

Sundays game features HBCU’s Central State University of Wilberforce against Winston-Salem State University of North Carolina.

Today is Monday August 29, 2022

Today in sports and pop culture history

126 years ago – In 1896, Chop Suey was made for the first time, by the chef of Li Hang-Chung, China’s ambassador to the United States.



60 years ago – In 1962, Elvis’s boxing movie “Kid Galahad” was released, starring the King as a boxer in really tight trunks.



56 years ago – In 1966, The Beatles played their last public concert, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

25 years ago – In 1997, Netflix was founded. Back then it was just a DVD rental service. They didn’t start streaming until February of 2007.

17 years ago – In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast . . . Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama . . . killing at least 1,800 people and flooding New Orleans after the levees broke.