Sports ‘n Stuff! 8/31/2021

After his fight with Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul took to Twitter after and claims that he was now a “retired boxer.” Saying,”I’ve been boxing for 18 months now. I haven’t been to the dentist and I have barely gotten my haircut for like two years. I may need to take some time off and figure out who I am. I’m only 24 years old.”
Can you smelllllllll a sequel coming?
There’s reportedly a “Jungle Cruise” sequel in the works at Disney.
Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are expected to return along with the original director, writer and production team. The movie just crossed the $100-million mark at the domestic box office.
Dwayne Johnson has responded after an image of his “crazy” lookalike went viral on social media.
Last week, an Alabama police officer gained widespread attention after people noted that he looked “identical” to the Jungle Cruise star.
Many people took to social media to comment on how “uncanny” the resemblance between Johnson and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields is.
“Oh s**! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” wrote Johnson on Twitter, resharing a photo of Fields on the left and himself on the right.
“Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana (The Rock’s tequila brand) and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em. #ericfields.”
Today is the final cut day in the NFL. Teams had to trim their rosters to 53 men by 4pm. The big news of the day, the New England Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton, turning things over to rookie Mac Jones as the starter, ESPN has confirmed. Brian Hoyer will serve as backup to Jones.
The NFL has officially embraced legalized sports wagering and have signed 4 new gambling partners affectively giving them the right to advertise during games. They are FoxBet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBet. This in addition to already existing deals with the likes of Caesar’s, Draft Kings, and Fan Duel.
in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, Police are investigating what looks to be the head of a 50 year old Rhinoceros that was rolled out and left on a sidewalk.
In Greenwood South Carolina, a man shopping at the Lowe’s home improvement center was arrested for being naked in the store. He told authorities he was being stalked by someone who wanted to kill him. As he was shopping, he heard his pants beeping and thought someone had placed a bomb in his pants and that it was going to explode.
East Canton’s game at Southern Local on Friday has been canceled due to COVID issues, Hornets athletic director Doug Miller said “We fully intend to play our next game next Friday at Tusky Valley because the quarantine time will be over by then,”
Lake’s game at Maple Heights last week was canceled because of a COVID concern involving the Blue Streaks. Lake will resume its season Friday at home against Akron East.
Amid the fallout from Sunday’s controversial high school football game against IMG Academy, Roy Johnson has been fired as Bishop Sycamore’s head coach.
Bishop Sycamore founder Andre Peterson told Chris Bumbaca of USA Today that Johnson was no longer with the program.
The Tribe is back in action tonight taking on the Royals in KC. At 64-64, Cleveland is still 10 games behind the White Sox in the division and 8.5 back in the Wild Card race. Zach Plezac goes for the Indians tonight 8:10 on WHBC.
