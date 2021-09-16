Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/16/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
For the second year in a row, TIME is teaming up with ABC to air “TIME100” on Monday.
It’s the magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
The issue has seven worldwide covers. It includes the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more.
“U.S. News & World Report”
Top 10 College Majors With The Best Starting Salaries
- Chemical Engineering ($75,301)
- Computer Engineering ($75,022)
- Electrical Engineering ($72,540)
- Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering ($71,350)
- Materials Engineering ($70,958)
- Industrial Engineering ($68,682)
- Mechanical Engineering ($68,621)
- Biomedical Engineering ($67,800)
- Physics ($67,541)
- Applied Mathematics ($67,112)
The World Anti-Doping Agency says it plans on conducting a scientific study to determine whether marijuana should remain a banned substance. Or if Cheech and Chong can compete in the next Olympics!
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new full-time television play-by-play announcer, Lisa Byington. In joining the Bucks she’ll become the first female full-time TV announcer for a major men’s professional sports team.
According to a new study, guys who are on a mostly vegan diet fart seven times more than guys who eat meat. That must explain why Lisa just cleared out all the veggies at our house.
Eleven-year-old Tanner Brasol was in the middle of a surf competition in Florida, when they spotted a shark in the water. The competition was postponed for 45 minutes and the 11 year old went back out to finish the event, saying “If you stay calm around sharks they won’t attack. Just keep your feet and hands out of the water.” This kid is either the toughest 11 year old in the history of the world or the dumbest surfer of all time!
Jackie Chan is working on his next movie. He’s reportedly started shooting a martial arts-based comedy about a man and his horse called “Ride On.” scheduled for release in 2022. Chan. Is 67 years old.
There’s also a trailer out for the Steven Spielberg remake of the 50’s musical classic “West Side Story” & another remake coming to the silver screen is the 1992 Kevin Costner/ Whitney Houston classic “The Bodyguard.”
For the first time in 17 years, Rolling Stone has updated their iconic list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. Here’s the top 10:
10. Outkast: “Hey Ya!”
9. Fleetwood Mac: “Dreams”
8. Missy Elliott: “Get Ur Freak On”
7. The Beatles: “Strawberry Fields Forever”
6. Marvin Gaye: “What’s Going On”
5. Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
4. Bob Dylan: “Like a Rolling Stone”
3. Sam Cooke: “A Change Is Gonna Come”
2. Public Enemy: “Fight the Power”
1. Aretha Franklin: “Respect”
In college football, OU takes on Louisiana Lafayette tonight with kick off at 8pm on ESPN. The Bobcats are a road 19.5 dog.
The Indians erupted for 12 runs vs. the Twins last night for a 12-3 win.
Standing at 71-73.
Although not totally eliminated from the post season yet, time is running out on the Indians….literally 18 games remain in the season for the Indians before they become the Guardians.
The final 3 game series between the Indians vs. Yankees starts tomorrow night in New York.
Today is Thursday, September 16, 2021
Today in Sports History
1953 – The St. Louis Browns of the American League were given permission to move to Baltimore, MD, where they became the Baltimore Orioles. Who knew the Browns moved to Baltimore twice?
1987 – Indian first baseman Joe Carter, stole his 30th base, becoming the tenth major leaguer to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season.
1998 – Cleveland’s Manny Ramirez ties a major league record with homers in four straight at-bats and five in two games.