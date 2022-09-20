Sports ‘n Stuff 9/20/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

A new report ranked every NFL stadium by the price of BEER. Fans pay the most for a 16-ounce beer in Philadelphia . . . and they pay the least in Detroit . . . Atlanta . . . and at New York Jets games.

The priciest beer is in Philadelphia. Eagles fans fork over nearly $15 for 16 ounces. The L.A. teams . . . the Rams and the Chargers . . . are a close second, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders . . . the San Francisco 49ers . . . the New Orleans Saints . . . and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the other end, three teams are selling beers for about $6.25 apiece: The Detroit Lions . . . the Atlanta Falcons . . . and the New York Jets.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the only other team with beers under seven bucks.

The only team in the NFL driving their fans to drink? The Cleveland Browns!



A website analyzed Twitter data to find out which states were watching too much football and not spending enough time with their significant others. The top two offenders are: West Virginia #1 and Ohio #2.

They tracked around 150,000 Tweets from the past 30 days, and the state with the most complaints from significant others is: West Virginia. And Ohio . . . the home of the Browns and the Bengals, Buckeyes and probably Steelers fans. . . is #2.

Nebraska is #3, and the rest of the Top 10 is: Iowa . . . Texas . . . Kentucky . . . Indiana . . . Idaho . . . South Carolina . . . and Colorado.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed: Houston Astros (96-51), first-round bye

No. 2 seed: New York Yankees (88-58), first-round bye

No. 3 seed: Cleveland Guardians (79-67) vs. No. 6 seed: Seattle Mariners (80-65)

No. 4 seed: Toronto Blue Jays (83-64) vs. No. 5 seed: Tampa Bay Rays (82-64)

The latest power rankings have the Guardians at #13

The Guardians continue to defy the odds and appear to be in the driver’s seat to emerge in the underwhelming AL Central. Although the lineup doesn’t possess the star power of other teams, Cleveland’s ability to avoid strikeouts while consistently putting the ball in play makes it a tricky matchup in the playoffs. With a three-headed monster of Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill atop its rotation and a handful of wipeout arms in the bullpen, the ingredients are there for the Guardians to rock the boat in the postseason.

What the what…Tuesday fact of the day!

If you grunt when you hit a tennis ball, your shot will be approximately 3.8% faster.

All that talk about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo was for nothing

The Browns are content with Jacoby Brisett for now

The Cowboys beat the Bengals yesterday behind Cooper Rush

And the 49’ers lost their starting quarterback Trey Lance to a broken right ankle and is lost for the season.

All Jimmy G. did was rally the troops for a 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

He’s gonna get paid!

The Weekend Box Office results

1. The Woman King

2. Barbarian

3. Pearl

4. See How They Run

5. Bullet Train

6. Top Gun Maverick

To 62nd bass pro shops Night race was health Saturday night. At Bristol motor speedway… Bristol Tennessee. That’s 500 laps and your winner is Chris Buescher.

But even better news is Cole Custer broke the top 10 and finished eighth

In the WNBA The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun for the franchise’s first WNBA title Sunday. It’s also the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas.

Aaron Judge hit home runs 58 and 59 over the weekend. He’ll definitely win the home run crown & rbi in the American League but will he win the triple crown too. His average is .316

The Guardians take on the White Sox in Chicago tonight with Aaron Civale back from the IL. Game time is 8:10

Today is Tuesday September 20, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

53 years ago – In 1969, “Sugar, Sugar”, by The Archies, hit #1 on the pop singles chart.

49 years ago – In 1973, Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs at the Houston Astro Dome in the “Battle of the sexes.”

24 years ago – In 1998, after a record 2,632 consecutive games, Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles, sat out a game against the New York Yankees, getting his first day off in 16 YEARS.