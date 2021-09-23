Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/23/2021

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The 2 night premier of “The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off last night.
Los Angeles Lakers pro basketball player Dwight Howard was the first celebrity unmasked.
This season’s stars have a combined 85 GRAMMY nominations, 27 GRAMMY wins, 12 Emmy nominations, 3 Oscar nods, 2 Super Bowl appearances, and 2 lifetime achievement awards.
Night 2 airs tonight at 8pm ET on FOX!
The biggest story in basketball right now is Ben Simmons desire to leave Philadelphia. But a related story, it’s being reported by Stephen A. Smith on ESPN that the Nets are actually interested in trading for Simmons. The problem? It would mean swapping Kyrie Irving to make it happen. According to Smith, “Kyrie could’ve ended up in Philly. [But Nets GM] Sean Marks couldn’t do that because KD wasn’t having it.”
Tonight, the NFL’s third week kicks off with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Houston Texans. So far in the young season, underdogs are an astounding 21-11 against the spread. That’s something that’s never happened before in the Super Bowl era.
The Panthers are an 8pt. road favorite tonight, kickoff at 8:20 on NFL Network.
The latest sports legends to get into the liquor business are tennis great Andy Roddick and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Their new venture is Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon. In fact, Manning has been “cold calling” liquor stores in Indiana trying to sell the new product. The new booze is currently available in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, and South Carolina.
“Saturday Night Live” has announced their guest hosts and musical guests for the show’s 47th season.
Owen Willison will kick things off on October 2nd with Kacey Musgraves doing musical duty. Kim Kardashian will make history as the first one in her family to host on October 9th. Rami Malek & Young Thug are appearing on the October 16th show, and Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile finish things out on October 23rd.
Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” is the top streaming movie in the USA. With that, it’s no surprise that Amazon Studios inked him to a three-movie deal. In addition to the three films, Murphy will also “develop film projects” for both Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios. These titles will be in addition to “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” which is being made for Netflix.
News out of Colorado is that John Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group of the team, when it hits the market as expected.
Elway, along with Peyton Manning, are two high profile football names linked to the potential sale of the team. They are joined by the likes of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and former Microsoft exec and owner of the LA Clippers, Steve Ballmer.
The Tribe game 1 of double header today with the White Sox lose 7-2
Game 2 scheduled for 6:10
Shane Bieber hasn’t pitched since June 14th, returns for the Tribe tomorrow night
Today is Thursday, September 23, 2021
Today in Sports History
1845 – The Knickerbocker Base Ball Club of New York was formed by Alexander Joy Cartwright. It was the first baseball team in America. Named after a pair of pants!
2001 – Barry Bonds hit his 65th and 66th home run of the season to tie Sammy Sosa for the second most home runs in a season. Bonds holds the all time record for Dingers hit in a season with 73 in 2001.
MIC DROP CELEBRITY BIRTHDAY TODAY
Bruce Springsteen is 72 today!