Sports ‘n Stuff! 9/7/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
A swimmer was lost off the southern coast of Ireland when black fins surrounded him. He thought he was surrounded by sharks but were actually dolphins trying to save him.
Rescuers spotted him when they sighted the pod of dolphins and say he was about a half-hour from death in the frigid waters. Here’s the exclusive audio after they pulled him out of the water.
Tom Brady sure can keep a secret. After revealing he played most of last season with a torn MCL, we’re now learning the seven-time Super Bowl winner contracted COVID-19 last winter.
Now we know why he almost threw the Lombardi Trophy in the ocean at their boat parade.
The Deshaun Watson era appears to be over in Houston—even with Watson still on the roster. The Texans announced that, while Watson has not been cut, Tyrod Taylor will be behind center when they face off against the Jaguars in the season opener. Since taking the Bills to the playoffs in 2017 this will be Taylor’s 3rd team. Previously starting for the Browns and Chargers.
With the help of realbeer.com, Men’s Journal has tapped the 10 best brews in ten different styles:
- IPA – Pliny the Elder (Russian River Brewing/Santa Rosa, CA)
- Stout – Deschutes the Abyss (Deschutes Brewery/Bend, OR)
- Blondes – Gnomegang (Ommegang/Cooperstown, NY)
- Pale Ale – Three Floyd’s Zombie Dust (Three Floyds Brewing Co./Munster, Indiana
- Wheat – Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier (Bayerische Staatsbraurei Weilhenstaphan/Freising, Germany)
- Pilsner – Victory Prima Pils (Victory Brewing Co./Downingtown, PA)
- Ale/Porter – Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar (Rogue Ales/Newport, OR)
- Whiskey & Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stouts – John John Dead Guy Ale (Rogue Ales/Newport, OR)
- Red Ale/Amber – Karl Strauss Red Trolley Ale (Karl Strauss Brewing Co./San Diego, CA)
- Rye/Pumpkin Ale – Bear Republic Hop Rod Rye (Bear Republic Brewing Co./Healdsburg, CA)
Brian Kelly of Notre Dame tried to channel his best John McKay in the post game interview after the Irish OT victory at Florida State Sunday night but his timing was off.
Here’s the original:
McKay, the old Buccaneers coach, was once asked about his team’s execution—and he responded he was “in favor of it.”
Here’s Kelly’s version:
Asked about Notre Dame’s execution after the game, Kelly joked, “I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”
Here’s the Labor Day weekend’s top 10 movies:
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – $75.5-million
- “Candyman” – $10.6-million
- “Free Guy: – $8.8-million
- “Jungle Cruise” – $4-million
- “PAW Patrol: The Movie” – $4-million
- “Don’t Breathe 2” – $2.3-million
- “Respect” – $1.3-million
- “The Suicide Squad” – $912,000
- “Black Widow” – $712,000
- “The Night House” – $530,000
Someone claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2714 has announced three dates to watch this month.
Aery Yormany has shared a tiktok video saying an alien will take 4,000 humans to another planet on September 11.
He also says the east coast of the U.S. will be hit by the first category 6 hurricane on September 14.
and on September 26 he predicts that a chimpanzee with mutated vocal cords will talk and have “mysterious things to say.”
Nurse Ratched was not available for comment.
The Indians are now 68-67 after dropping 2 of 3 in Boston over the weekend and losing to the Twins last night.
Good news for the Tribe as Aaron Civale is back tonight.
Civale (10-2, 3.32 ERA) had been on the injured list June 24
First pitch is at 6:10 on 1480 WHBC
Today is Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Today in Sports History
1896 – A.H. Whiting won the first automobile race held on a racetrack. The race was held in Cranston, RI. Cole Custer just finished that race!
1963 – The National Professional Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, OH.
1979 – ESPN, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, made its debut on cable TV.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Chrissie Hynde – 70 “The Pretenders”
Corbin Bernsen – 67 – Roger Dorn in “Major League”
Leslie Jones is 54 (“Saturday Night Live,” 2016’s “Ghostbusters”) (FAST FACT: Her birth name is Annette Jones)