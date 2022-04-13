Sports ‘n Stuff is Back! 4/13/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
This past weekend, Tiger Woods Grand Slam Irons sold at auction for just over $5million.
Back in 2000-2001, Woods won four major tournaments in a row, and that became known as the “Tiger Slam.”
The set of irons he used to win those tournaments were Titleist 681-T
Frank Vogel was let go as Lakers head coach Monday
Here are the other coaches left in the wake of LeBron James
Paul Silas
Mike Brown
David Blatt
Luke Walton
Shoutout to Erik Spoelstra.
The strippers weren’t the only ones takin’ it off at a popular Miami strip club “The Booby Trap on the River” this past weekend —Antonio Brown went topless too while he partied with Jamie Foxx.
Foxx urged Brown to “get naked and run through the club.
So apparently, If he doesn’t play ball, he could always dance at the Booby Trap On The River.
Wrestlemania38 broke several social media records that were set by Super Bowl 56.
Including the 2.2 billion social impressions tallied by WrestleMania 38 topped the previous record of 1.8 billion set by Super Bowl 56. It also tallied 1.1 billion views across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter, 47% more than its previous mark, set during Wrestlemania 37.
Ohio State will honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins at Saturday’s spring game, as the football program grieves the loss of a record-setting player who coach Ryan Day said brought compassion and excellence to the locker room. Day said plans to honor Haskins, both at Saturday’s spring game and in the future, are still being finalized and will be announced later.
The XFL has finalized the hiring of all eight head coaches for its 2023 return to the field, owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up!
The list includes former NFL head coaches Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett, as well as longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops, who served a similar role during the XFL’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The remainder of the coaches are all former NFL players: Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht.
The movie “White Men Can’t Jump” was released 30 years ago.
The 1992 movie starred Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez. It became one of the most beloved sports movies ever.
To his credit, Director Ron Shelton also wrote and directed “Bull Durham,” a movie for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay. He also directed “Cobb,” “Tin Cup,” and the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Jordan Rides the Bus.”
In 2017, it was announced that a remake was in the works. Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC show “Black-ish” will write and produce the project. The movie is also being produced by Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin. In March, it was announced that hip-hop star Jack Harlow will take on Harrelson’s role.
No release date has been set.
During the regular season finale between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday started and played 8 seconds and made $306K. Contractually, Holiday had to play in 67 games to earn the bonus cash. So, he started the game, committed a foul eight-seconds in, and then took the bench. It’s nice work if you can get it.
Final NBA power rankings were released on Monday and the Cavaliers ended up at 16
Cavs have one shot to to make the playoffs or head back to the draft lottery when they face the winner of Atlanta/Charlotte Friday at the Rock
Today is Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Today in Sports History
1957 – The Boston Celtics won their first NBA Championship. They beat the St. Louis Hawks 125-123 in Game 7.
1963 – Pete Rose (Cincinnati Reds) got his first hit in the major leagues. Retired in 1986 with 4,256.
1985 – Howard Cosell was a guest on “Saturday Night Live.”
1986 – Jack Nicklaus, at age 46, won his sixth Masters.
1997 – Eldrick “Tiger” Woods became the youngest and the first African-American person to win the Masters Tournament at the age of 21. He also set a record when he finished at 18 under par with a tournament-record score of 270.
2016 – The Golden State Warriors ended the regular season with a record of 73-9. This beat the NBA record set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.
Celebrity Birthdays:
David Letterman turned 75 on Tuesday
Max Weinberg is 71. E Street Band and former Conan O’Brien drummer Today
Today we celebrate the Don Adams born on todays date in 1923 (1923 – 2005) Agent 86 on “Get Smart” and the voice of “Inspector Gadget” and Tennessee Tuxedo.