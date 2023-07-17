Sports ‘n Stuff is Back!

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

LeBron James is going back to No. 23.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is reverting to his old jersey number after wearing No. 6 for two seasons.

“It’s LeBron’s decision,” his agent Rich Paul said, courtesy of ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.”

And probably his banker too

Cavaliers summer league team beat Brooklyn to advance to the championship game in actually a thrilling overtime win yesterday at the Thomas and Mack Center in Vegas. Final score 102–99.

Face Houston for the championship tonight at 9

First episode of HBO’s hard knocks will be on August 8 featuring the New York football Jets

There’s a new excuse for people who are always late: Time blindness. Doctors say it happens when people struggle to balance their focus between the things they LIKE to do and the things they HAVE to do.

I call it Monday!

Hostess has debuted a new Twinkie / Ding Dong mash-up. The inside is like a Twinkie, but it’s covered in fudge like a Ding Dong.

They’ve already been spotted at Walmart. They’re being rolled out nationwide this month.

No one hit the Powerball on Saturday, so you’ve still got a chance! Last we checked , tonight’s jackpot was an estimated $900 MILLION.

Tomorrow’s Mega Millions is up there too, $640 million.

We have another new #1 movie this week as Indy continues to plummet

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One” – $56.2 million. Pretty soon, Tom Cruise will be as old as Indiana Jones “Sound of Freedom” – $27 million “Insidious: The Red Door” – $13 million “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – $12 million “Elemental” – $8.7 million

The Guardians own their longest losing streak of the season at 4 games and are now 2.5 games behind the Twins and 3 games under .500 at 45-48

The road trip continues tonight in Pittsburgh 7:05

Meanwhile over the weekend, Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 33rd homer.

The Cleveland Guardians are dead last in Home Runs hit by a team with 64.

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league leading 173.

Today is Monday July 17, 2023

Today in sports and pop culture history

82 years ago, 1941 – The longest hitting streak in baseball history ended when the Cleveland Indians pitchers held New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio hitless for the first time in 57 games. The streak had begun on May 15, 1941.

39 years ago – In 1984, Ronald Reagan signed the National Minimum Drinking Age Bill, raising the legal drinking age to 21.

Celebrity Birthdays

David Hasselhoff is 71 (“Knight Rider,” “Baywatch”)