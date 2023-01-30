Sports, Stuff and the Righteous Brothers?

follow JT on Insta: @thejtturkurk

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother Eagles center Jason Kelce, will be the first brothers to play each other in Super Bowl history when they meet in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

When the Chiefs take the field in Super Bowl LVII, HC Andy Reid will become the 5th coach to face a former team in the Super Bowl.

Reid joins Weeb Ewbank, who coached the Jets against the Colts in Super Bowl III; Dan Reeves, who coached the Falcons against the Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII; Jon Gruden, who coached the Buccaneers against the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII; and Pete Carroll, who coached the Seahawks against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Web Site For the Win listed 9 must have items for a Super Bowl Party Menu

Won’t list them all but they specifically say, “Pigs in a Blanket” are of the hot dog variety and not cabbage!

“Avatar 2” was number one at the box office this week again, pulling in $15.7 million

The movie is now the fourth biggest movie of all time, passing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Here are the top five movies at the North American box office this week:

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” $15.7M “Puss In Boots 2” $10.6M “A Man Called Otto” $6.75M “M3GAN” $6.37M “Pathaan” $5.95M As

As if we can’t become more lazy:

A company in Japan has created WEARABLE beanbag chairs. They go on over your head . . . but the beanbag hangs around you kind of like a “fat suit.” The idea is that whenever you’re tired . . . you can just plop down.

They’re not available in the U.S. yet but they come in four different colors . . . moss green, natural beige, mocha, and charcoal gray . . . and three different sizes. The child size is about $60 . . . the medium is $80 . . . and the large is about $120. That one weighs 11 pounds.

Which brings us to the Random Fact “O” The Day

Will Ferrell’s dad was a musician with the Righteous Brothers.

Buckeye Blown Out Again

Blown out 86-70 by Indiana Saturday night. Their record is now 11-10 and they are in 12 place in the Big Ten

AP Top Ten Men’s Hoops

Purdue Tennessee Houston Bama Arizona Virginia Kansas St Kansas UCLA Texas

Ceasers Sports Book has released “Futures” on next season College Football Champions

All based on $20 wagers

Georgia would win $80

‘Bama – $120

Ohio State – $150

USC – $180

Michigan – $260

LSU – $300

A horse at Japan’s Tokay Stakes bucked the jockey off seconds out of the starting gate, and went on to finish first. Sadly, it was disqualified because a jockey-less horse can’t win the race.

2023 Kentucky Derby is just a little over 3 months away, Saturday May 6

The Cavs split over the weekend

Friday lose in OKC 112-100

Last night blew out the Clippers who didn’t play Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, John Wall or Marcus Morris

Final score was 122-99.

The Cavs host the Miami Heat tomorrow night at 7pm

Today is Monday January 30, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

90 years ago – In 1933, The Lone Ranger was heard on the radio for the first time. It ran for 2,956 episodes . . . before ending 22 years later in 1955.

54 years ago – In 1969, The Beatles made their final public appearance as a group . . . performing on the roof of Apple Studios in London. The show was stopped when police arrived after neighbors complained about the noise.

50 years ago – In 1973, KISS played their first concert. It was at a place called the Popcorn Club and they earned $50 performing for less than 10 people.

40 years ago – In 1983, the Washington Redskins beat the Miami Dolphins 27-to-17 in Super Bowl 17. Washington running back John Riggins set a Super Bowl record with 166 yards on 38 carries, and was voted the game’s MVP.

29 years ago – In 1994, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 30-to-13, to win Super Bowl 28. Dallas running back Emmitt Smith was MVP, and the Bills lost their fourth straight Super Bowl.

23 years ago – In 2000, the St. Louis Rams beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-to-16, to win Super Bowl 34. St. Louis quarterback Kurt Warner passed for a record 414 yards and was named the MVP.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Actor Gene Hackman turns 93 He IS Lex Luthor in the original “Superman” and “Superman II”. He’s also the Blind Man in “Young Frankenstein”. Norman Dale “Hoosiers”

Singer Phil Collins turns 72

Actor Christian Bale turns 49

Actor Wilmer Valderrama turns 43 Fez in ‘That ‘90s Show’