Sports, Stuff & Bdays today

Baseball Hall of Famer, Tony La Russa won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals—is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox – 34 years after they fired him. La Russa is 76. If a 76 year old can manage a professional baseball team, maybe it’s not out of the question for a 77 year old to be president. We’ll find out next week.
Sales of Play-Doh have soared during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re introducing a new line including “Grown Up Scents” that aim to entice adults to relive their childhood
The line includes aromas of “Overpriced Latte”, “Mom Jeans”, “Spa Day” and “Grill King.”
Amazon is sold out of this new line.
Netflix is raising their prices next month. The cost for a standard plan is going up $1, to $14 per month, while the premium tier – which lets users watch Netflix in 4K resolution and on four screens at once – is going up to $18 monthly. Meanwhile, f you’re still doing the basic tier, your price will stay at $9 a month.
Motor Trend has released their 2020 list of cars that attract speeding tickets.
Topping their list is the Subaru WRX.
Their data says 20.49% of WRX drivers have a speeding violation.
One person who probably doesn’t have a speeding ticket…Our favorite Nascar driver…
Cole Custer in that #41 Ford up next in Nascar
SUNDAY, NOV. 1 2:00 PM ET
Xfinity 500
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Martinsville, Virginia- 500 laps / 263 miles
A Florida man nearly got scalped by a black leopard he paid to have an encounter with
The victim paid the owner of a private animal sanctuary $150 for a ‘full contact experience’
The man wanted to rub the animal’s belly
The leopard attacked the man and left his scalp ‘hanging from his head’
The man now needs multiple surgeries
No word if the person he paid was Carol Baskin, who allegedly fed her ex-husband to a tiger!
Breakfast hours at fast food chains can be really confusing because each restaurant has its own rules and COVID-19 has made things even more complicated.
you probably need to double check with your local chain in case they don’t follow the general guidelines, which are,
- McDonald’s – most locations have full breakfast available beginning at 5am and stop serving breakfast at 10:30am. Some locations are still serving breakfast all day.
- Starbucks – Breakfast items available from opening (usually 5am) to about 11am.
- Dunkin’ – serving breakfast as soon as they open and continue all day at most locations
- Burger King – this chain opens a little later than McDonald’s and has breakfast available until 11am at most locations
- Chick-fil-A – breakfast served from 6am until 10:30am at most locations
- Sonic – most locations have breakfast available all day
- Panera Bread – most locations have breakfast available all day
- Taco Bell – starts serving breakfast at 7am and available all day at most locations
NFL trade deadline is Tuesday. So far we’ve listed some possible candidates at Linebacker and Safety.
Today, a different perspective.
The Browns may be looking to move DE Olivier Vernon. Since becoming a Brown, Vernon has missed 8 of 23 games due to injury and has under produced.
Pro football focus rates Vernon 52 our of 68 starting defensive ends this season. He has zero sacks and two QB hits in 276 snaps.
A small Pennsylvania winery makes a red wine with a name that pretty much sums up our feelings about 2020.
It’s called “Sh!tshow” and the tagline is “A fine wine for the times.”
Grovedale Winery’s winemaker came up with the name as a joke at the beginning of the year, back before the pandemic was even a thing.
find it on twitter grovedale_winery
Today is Friday, October 30, 2020
Today in Sports History
1919 – The professional baseball association ruled that spitballs and shineballs were illegal.
1974 – In Kinshasa, Zaire, Muhammad Ali regained his heavyweight-boxing title by knocking out George Foreman in the eighth round.
1988 – The New York Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time.
Today in music history. It mighta been the last time too.
2001 – Michael Jordan returned to the NBA with the Washington Wizards after a 3 1/2 year retirement. The Wizards lost 93-91 to the New York Knicks.
Today in Music History
|1970 – Jim Morrison was sentenced to 6 months in jail and fined $500 for exposing himself in Miami FL. He was also sentenced to 60 days of hard labor for profanity. He was released on $50,000 bond until the appeal could be heard.
1984 – Barry Manilow Broke Diana Ross’ record by selling out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The shows sold out for $1.9 million. Her record was a measly $100,000.
Celebrating Birthdays today
Eagles & Rams coach Dick Vermeil – 84
|Grace Slick – Jefferson Airplane/Starship – 81