Spring Arrives on Tuesday, Winter Weather Sticks Around

Snow covers spring flowers in Denver on Monday, May 12, 2014. A spring storm that has brought over a foot of snow to parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska and thunderstorms and tornadoes to the Midwest was slowing down travelers and left some without power Monday morning. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Vernal Equinox occurs Tuesday night at 11:06.

That means it’ll be Spring.

But in name only.

With an average high of 50 this time of year, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says we’ll be below that temperature all week long, despite that Spring tease we experienced last week.

The high Tuesday will be 41.

The high temp Monday was just 31 at CAK.

The high Wednesday will be just 41, and 36 for Thursday!.

Negligible amounts of snow in Stark County the last 36 hours.

An inch or two in parts of Summit and Portage Counties.