Stark County has Fourth Confirmed COVID-19 Fatality
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 82 year old Perry Township resident passed away from COVID-19 after a brief hospital stay, becoming Stark County’s fourth fatality from the virus.
The Stark County Health department tells WHBC News the woman passed following a sudden onset of illness that included a fever, cough, headache, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. They say she did have some preexisting medical conditions.
ODH figures show that Stark County now has a total of 79 confirmed cases and 14 hospitalizations.