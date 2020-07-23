Stark County Health Departments Issues Statement on the State Mask Mandate
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the statewide mask mandate going into effect at 6:00 p.m. the Stark County Health Department has released a statement. You can view that statement below.
Yesterday, Governor DeWine made the announcement that effective today, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., masks and face coverings will be mandatory statewide for all Ohioans over the age of 10.
Face coverings are to be worn in public at any indoor location that is not a residence; outdoors when unable to maintain six-foot social distance from people who are not household members or when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation.
We ask all residents to please wear a mask or face covering when you are out in a public setting, especially when social distancing is not possible. There are exceptions that include:
- Those with a medical condition or disability or those communicating with someone with a disability
- Those who are actively exercising or playing sports
- Those who are officiants at religious services
- Those who are actively involved in public safety
- Those who are actively eating or drinking
- Industry specific exemptions as outlined in Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines.
We understand that a lot has changed since this novel virus entered lives. New information is being learned everyday. We recognize that recommendations and guidance has frequently changed and we appreciate your continued trust and confidence in your local public health agencies as we adjust our response and follow best practices to keep our communities safe and healthy.
We believe this order is the right move for our state, and it is consistent with good public health science. By working together, wearing masks or face coverings consistently as required, we can, and will, slow the spread of this disease.
The governor also announced a travel advisory for all individuals coming into Ohio from any state reporting positive testing rates of 15% of higher as shown in yellow on the map below. Individuals living in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether for business or vacation, should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel for 14 days.