Stark Diesel Price Approaching Summertime Record Again
November 11, 2022 4:40AM EST
Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diesel fuel was priced at over six dollars a gallon on average Friday morning.
And it’s bearing down on the record high price.
The AAA average for diesel in Stark County is $6.01.
The record high set in June was $6.07.5.
Prices were also higher in the Steubenville and Mansfield areas.
Gasoline in the county was averaging $3.72.
Across the state and nation, the average price was $3.79.