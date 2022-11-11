Stark Diesel Price Approaching Summertime Record Again

Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Diesel fuel was priced at over six dollars a gallon on average Friday morning.

And it’s bearing down on the record high price.

The AAA average for diesel in Stark County is $6.01.

The record high set in June was $6.07.5.

Prices were also higher in the Steubenville and Mansfield areas.

Gasoline in the county was averaging $3.72.

Across the state and nation, the average price was $3.79.