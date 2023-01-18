News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Gas Prices Up 22-Cents in 2 Days

By Jim Michaels
January 18, 2023 7:52AM EST
Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wintertime pain at the pump?

Gas prices are up an average 22-cents the last two days in Stark County, with regular at a AAA average $3.53 Wednesday morning.

GasBuddy indicates more and more gas stations jumped to $3.59.9 during the day on Tuesday.

Ours are among the highest prices in the state, with Ohio at an average $3.37.

We remain above the national average price of $3.36.

GasBuddy’s Patrick Dehaan had told us there will be further upward pressure on prices in five or six weeks.

