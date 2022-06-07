Stark Gas Stations Blow Through Five-Dollar Ceiling
The price is displayed for the premium unleaded gasoline available from a pump at a Shell station, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Experts are expecting a flush of travelers at airports and on the nation's byways during the long Memorial Day weekend, which marks the start of the summer travel season, in spite of high fuel costs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will it be remembered as “Five Dollar Monday”?
It was the day gasoline prices began hurdling over top of the five dollar a gallon mark at many price-leading stations in Stark County.
Those stations were posting $5.09.9, according to GasBuddy.
The AAA average price in the county Tuesday morning was $4.98, a jump of 19 cents since Monday.
The national average price was $4.92.
The statewide average price was $4.97.
GasBuddy says Demand is up, supply is down, and there’s concern about supplies even keeping pace.