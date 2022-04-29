      Weather Alert

Stark Leaders: Tourism Spike Coming for 2024 Solar Eclipse

Jim Michaels
Apr 29, 2022 @ 8:20am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There will be Eclipse parties from Texas to Maine, and Stark County will be right in the midst of it.

The county EMA telling commissioners that the Solar Eclipse occurring April 8 of 2024 will put most of the county in darkness for four minutes about mid-afternoon.

Track of April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse. (Astronomy Magazine)

Commissioner Richard Regula says they want tourism and safety officials to be aware that hotel rooms will sell out and there will be lots of traffic.

The moon covers the face of the Sun in our perspective in a Solar Eclipse.

