Stark Leads State with 2700+ Car-Deer Crashes Since 2016
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There have been more car-deer crashes in Stark County than any county in the state since 2016.
Over 2700 of them.
It has AAA reminding us that 47-percent of such crashes occur in the last three months of the year.
The association’s Kimberly Schwind offers this advice: watch for the animals especially at dawn and dusk.
Also, use your high beams when possible to look ahead on the roadway.
And, where you see one deer, there are often more to follow.
AAA reminds you it’s your comprehensive insurance coverage that kicks in for deer-car crashes.
28 Ohioans have been killed in car-deer accidents since 2016.