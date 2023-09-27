Stark Library to Close Sandy Valley Branch, Open Canton Township Location

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s library system is moving ahead with plans to relocate the Sandy Valley branch on Route 800 just outside of East Sparta.

Renovation of a new space up the road in the Southgate Shopping Center in Canton Township will begin soon.

Stark Library says the Sandy Valley branch is serving very few of the system’s customers.

So the hope is to impact “more lives”, according to the president of the library board.

When the Southgate location opens at about the midpoint of next year, the Sandy Valley branch will close.

But the library system says it will be establishing services at the nearby Fry Family Park Visitor Center when the branch closes in about mid-2024.

It’ll be called “Library Express”.