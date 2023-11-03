News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Microfilming Board Dissolved

By Jim Michaels
November 3, 2023 9:25AM EDT
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s Microfilming Board has gone the way of microfilm.

It was dissolved this week by county commissioners.

When microfilm was the newest data storage method back in 1981, the state legislature created microfilming boards in each county to initially approve any county purchases of microfilm equipment.

But they haven’t done any of that kind of work in years.

The board was made up of the auditor, clerk of courts, treasurer, one commissioner and the recorder, or their representatives.

A few other counties have also done the same.

Now there’s one less regular meeting for Stark County government leaders to attend.

